In the world of haunted attractions, a normal workday might involve full stage makeup, life-size monsters and a lot of spooky props. It may also involve shipping a full-size retired military helicopter across the country by truck in time to drop it into a military set, complete with aliens. This is all in a day’s work for The Dead End Hayride and its owner, Jeremy Hastings, in Wyoming.  

The helicopter is part of the newest haunted set on the 160-acre Hastings family farm that is home to The Dead End Hayride haunted attraction. Hastings said he got word about the old helicopter for sale down in Texas about this time last year. It is 53 feet long and 16.5 feet wide, so that’s when logistical planning began. “We had to hire a trucking service that specializes in oversize loads. Pilot cars in the front and the back,” said Hastings. “It took them two to three days to truck it up. Even without its propellors, it looked pretty cool coming in.” 

