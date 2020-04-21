Now, more than ever, Alexandra House in Blaine is leaning on the community for support so it can continue to provide services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual assault.
Alexandra House assists individuals and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence through various services such crisis intervention, legal advocacy, housing assistance, school programming and an emergency shelter.
“We know that the climate right now is one of uncertainty. We also know that domestic and sexual violence doesn't stop for COVID-19,” said Executive Director Connie Moore. “In fact, we know that during times of crisis such as natural disasters, wars and pandemics, the rates and severity of abuse escalates, so we can't stop.”
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reports that the department has seen a 53% increase in domestic-related calls from March 28 to April 13, 2020 compared to that time frame in 2019. The Centennial Police Department has responded to 42 calls from March to mid-April this year, up from 23 domestic-related calls during the same time period last year. The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department reports that it is not seeing this trend.
At the organization’s virtual gala, March 28, Moore talked about challenges the organization is facing. The Hope Gala is Alexandra House's largest annual fundraiser. Typically, the event sees around 225 attendees.
The planning committee had about a week to convert the event to an online platform. Nearly 1,000 people tuned in to the event, and 200 active bidders raised $115,000. The goal was to raise $150,000. “We were really surprised at how well it went. We were pleasantly surprised,” said Marketing Director Tina Bronson.
The organization is seeing a loss of funding due to services it can no longer provide due to the pandemic. Alexandra House advocates are no longer able to make presentations or provide in one-on-one advocacy in the schools. They also aren't able to respond to domestic/sexual assaults at hospitals and clinics.
“Other organizations are making decisions impacting how we bring our services to clients,” Bronson explained. “If we can't provide those services, we cannot bill for those services that pay for our staff.”
In addition, large companies in Anoka County have changed how they allocate funds, meaning some funding has now been reallocated to global efforts rather than staying within the county. Even though Alexandra House serves people from outside the county's borders, the organization is not eligible for some funding due to its geographic location.
“It's kind of this cascade of funding loss and increased demand. We have had to make really difficult choices on what services we continue to offer. We have had to cut our therapy program,” Bronson explained. “It's heartbreaking to know that there's so much need and we can't provide the level of services we wish we could because we don't have the funding to do so.”
Now, almost all staff members are working remotely. The shelter is operating on a skeleton crew and following the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and the use of face masks.
“We definitely want the community to know that pandemic or not, we are still here. We are still taking calls, we are still doing orders for protection ... If someone is not safe in their home, please reach out because there is an advocate, they are still there 24/7,” Bronson said.
Alexandra House is also dealing with capacity issues, which was a concern before the pandemic. Last year, Alexandra House provided 13,653 nights of safety to more than 450 victims/survivors.
“We were over capacity by 6% last year. We had families sleeping in our playroom and computer room,” Moore explained. The shelter is not able to provide those spaces now because those rooms must be available for use in the event someone needs to be quarantined. As it is, any time a new client or family comes to the shelter, they must be isolated for 14 days. From March 28 to April 13, Alexandra House had to turn away 44 requests for shelter because it was at capacity.
The length of stay at the shelter has also been increasing for the past several years. According to Bronson, before the pandemic, families stayed an average of 30 days. From 2018 to 2019, the length of stay increased by 25%. It is too soon to tell how the pandemic has affected the length of stay.
“We definitely don't want to ask people to leave or put them anywhere where they would not be safe. People are staying longer because they can't get into housing,” Bronson said. “Things are just taking longer to get done, so shifting into a new place to live when you really can't go out and check and see an apartment is taking so much longer.”
For more information about how to give donate money or supplies, visit alexandrahouse.org/get-involved/giving.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
