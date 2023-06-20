Thanks in large part to Dr. Rebecca Younk, an audiologist and governmental chair for the Minnesota Academy of Audiology, hearing aid insurance coverage is now available to all people in Minnesota, regardless of age. Younk owns 21 audiology clinics throughout the metro area, Wisconsin and West Central Minnesota, including Beltone Hearing Aid Center in White Bear Lake. 

As of May 24, in Minnesota’s most recent Omnibus bill, section 62Q.675, the language that once read “a health plan must cover hearing aids for all individuals 18 years of age or younger for hearing loss,” now reads without the “18 years of age or younger” part. The broke college students, middle-aged parents unable to hear their children, and anyone else struggling to afford hearing aids across Minnesota are now able to receive the help they need.

