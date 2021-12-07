Advisory boards, council share feedback on developer proposal for ‘key’ corner

LINO LAKES — Anderson Companies and partners Ron Clark Construction and Bader Development are considering their options for redevelopment of approximately 10 acres at the prominent intersection of Lake Drive and Main Street.
The City Council and advisory boards recently had the opportunity to learn a bit more about a concept for the corner. Members not only asked questions, but provided feedback to the developers.
“Over the last six to nine months, we have been in discussion with the property owner that owns about 5 acres in the northwest quadrant of Lake Drive and Main Street. We have also had some discussion with the neighboring property owner for an additional 5 acres,” Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained. “This is a unique opportunity for us. We haven’t had a lot of development on the north side of town, and this is a key intersection for the city.”
The northwest quadrant of Lake Drive and Main Street currently includes a mix of commercial and quasi-industrial uses, including an automobile salvage yard. The city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan guides the property as a Signature Gateway District. The Signature Gateway District is reserved for high-visibility, high-traffic corridors that serve as an entrance to the community. The district allows residential at a density of eight to 10 units per acre. Fifteen units per acre are allowed if the project meets the city's housing goals. The district allows for development of multiple complementary uses on a single site, including a combination of higher density residential, commercial services and employment opportunities.
City staff has been working with the property owners and potential developers regarding development options on approximately 10 acres in the northwest quadrant of the intersection immediately north of Tavern on Main. The site includes an auto salvage yard that has been in existence for over 40 years. Grochala explained that environmental cleanup would likely be necessary to facilitate redevelopment of the site.
“We know this is an important property in Lino Lakes, so we want a good chance to do it the right way the first time,” said Greg Anderson, of Anderson Companies. “We don’t have site plans tonight, but want to share our ideas of how we would like to use the property, the types of uses and get some feedback.”
The development team indicated that they would be interested in the possible acquisition of two other smaller properties along Lake Drive that abut the 10 acres for which a purchase agreement is already in place. However, they have not begun conversations with property owners.
Currently, they are looking into having approximately three-quarters of the property dedicated to market-rate housing (on the north side) and senior living. The southern portion of the property along Main Street could be a to-be-determined commercial use.
A density of approximately 350 units spread across three four-story buildings would be needed to make the project work, according to the developer. That would break down to about 35 units per acre, which is more than double of what is currently allowed in the Signature Gateway District. The project would be built out in phases, perhaps three or four of them.
Members of the City Council, Planning and Zoning Board, Park Board, and Environmental Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) all weighed in on the concept. Concerns were raised about the timing and size of the commercial plans for the redevelopment, parking, size of the building, traffic, parking, screening from the neighboring residential properties and environmental concerns.
A member of the development team did note that if the site wasn’t able to be cleaned up enough to be deemed safe for residential development, they would not be able to continue with the project.
“You need to have commercial. This is a gateway. We need to have something that is a draw,” said Planning and Zoning Board Chair Paul Tralle.
EDAC member Andrew Cravero said, “We don’t have any four-story buildings in Lino Lakes. We are going to stick an awful lot of them into a relatively small space … It looks like a little piece of Queens.”
“Your city is going to continue to grow. Your city is going to want multifamily housing. We want to set a trend here at a higher-quality level,” explained Rob Bader, of Bader Development. “We are cutting our density kind of in half of where we would be if we were in Maple Grove or Minnetonka.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty, along with several others in attendance, expressed a desire to have a bit more information about what the concept is instead of such a “big picture” view.
“It just seems like there is no way for anyone in the audience here to really understand what we are talking about,” Rafferty said. “For us to wrap our arms something … We need to get some kind of scale …”
A member of the development team explained that they were in the very early stages of the process, but wanted to start to get feedback early on. Eventually, they will have renderings for the site to present to the boards and city staff.
Grochala stressed that the project is still very conceptual at this point. “This was a very preliminary concept stage to get ideas and input on a possible development plan,” he said. “The developer will start formulating some concepts based on the initial discussion.”
Next steps will likely be a neighborhood meeting and a formal concept plan.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
