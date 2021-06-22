The COVID-19 stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 was a time for many to explore new hobbies and activities to keep themselves busy, but for Kyle Rawleigh, a new hobby quickly turned into a career.
Rawleigh is a resident of Andover, where he lives with his wife Ali and their four kids. A 2007 graduate of Centennial High School, he currently works in logistics for Republic Services, which provides trash and recycling services for the area of St. Cloud. But after making up a bedtime story for his kids and turning it into a published children’s book, Rawleigh now calls himself a part-time author.
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: I was born and raised here in the Twin Cities, graduated from Centennial High School and currently live in Andover. I’ve got a wife, four kids, and my day job as a logistics nerd at a garbage company. And now I’m also a part-time author, I guess.
Q: What made you want to pursue a career in writing?
A: I had zero plans to do this. It was actually during the lockdown last year, my kids asked me to make up a story for them instead of reading to them like I do every night. I spent 10 days making up this story for them and they loved it so much. I wrote it down and was going to get it bound on Shutterfly or something and give it to them as a gift, but it wound up getting published instead.
Q: Tell us about the process you went through to get the book published.
A: I have an aunt who is an artist that lives in Arizona, and she didn’t have anything going on either, so I told her what I was doing and she drew me some pictures. I used the pictures she drew and pulled them up on my phone to tell my kids the story. Once I had the pictures and the story made up, I was going to write it down and give it to them.
After I wrote it, I sent it to a couple of family members to read, and my dad is actually friends with an editor. I didn’t know this, but he sent it to her and she recommended a publisher to me called Lucid Books in Houston, Texas, and I submitted it online. I never had expected to write a book and I didn’t think I was going to hear back, but they called me back in about three days and we started working on it together in October and it came out in June.
Q: How did you come up with the idea for the story?
A: I totally just made it up when my kids asked me to make a story for them. I spent like one day thinking about, “What am I going to do here to try and entertain my kids every single night for a few days?” and I thought about stuff that they liked and how to entertain them, and that was pretty much it.
Q: Do you plan on continuing this career?
A: I’m really hoping to. With the amount of time I dumped into it, we want to see how the first one goes. I have already written a second and the publisher is on board to do that one whenever we decide we’re ready. If I can continue to do okay and we think it’s time well spent, I have ideas for four, maybe five. I think it will probably be a four-book series, maybe with a prequel.
Q: What do you like about writing for a children’s audience?
A: It was really fun for our family, and really especially fun for my kids. But then it has been really cool to see a bunch of friends sending pictures of their kids reading it. Perfect timing, too, because I love seeing pictures of these kids reading even though school just got out, so that’s been really fun for me.
Q: What do you hope people gain from reading your book?
A: The book is probably best for people around ages 7-12, and I just hope it gets them reading and enjoying books. As far as the story for me, I do hope that other people, if they’ve ever thought about writing or wanted to write a book, that they see that a normal dad from Andover can do it and it maybe it helps someone else to write their own story, too.
Q: Where is the book sold?
A: It is available online right now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target and Walmart. It is in stores at the Barnes and Noble specifically in Blaine, and it is also available at the St. Croix Boutique in Hudson, Wisconsin. If people are interested in learning more about the book or how the story came to be, we also have a Facebook page and an Instagram page @cotukstories.
