CIRCLE PINES — In schools, grade point average often stands as the end-all, be-all of academic performance. But in some cases, it is not a fair representation of a student’s ability, something that Activities Director Matt St. Martin is trying to change.
If students want to participate in sports and school activities, current board policy requires them to have a 2.0 GPA while also making progress toward graduation. But when it comes to classroom success, not every student starts with the same level of support at home.
“I believe strongly that we need to be more proactive in the field of education in helping our students when those roadblocks happen, when adversity comes along,” St. Martin said. “The challenge at the high school level with academic eligibility is that we’re very reactive with that process, and we wait until we’re in a position where a student has run out of time.”
St. Martin has worked on similar policies in his two previous school districts, Spring Lake Park and White Bear Lake. His proposal would take into account the students who are struggling due to their home situation and introduce an appeals process that would allow students to argue for participation even if they fall below the base requirements.
During his time at White Bear Lake schools, St. Martin saw nine appeals. Two were for mental health reasons and seven were for a significant change in the family environment, most often the death of a parent or close relative.
“I believe we owe it to our students to understand the impact that a family change can have on them,” St. Martin said. “It’s important for us, as those moments arise, to step back and look at the whole picture. I personally do not feel that a GPA, just like a standardized test score, is fully indicative of someone’s knowledge or ability to learn or to do.”
Some work is still needed on the proposal, St. Martin said. Areas to flesh out include the structure of summer school. Currently, summer credits aren’t typically included in the grading system until August or early September, well after the fall sports season has already begun. Students trying hard to catch up in the summer may still appear ineligible for their chosen activity by the time fall comes around, even though they’ve done all the work required.
The bylaw from the Minnesota High School League does not offer a lot of guidance, leaving the definition of “progress toward graduation” up to each individual district. This leaves room to create a more specific policy like the one St. Martin has proposed.
“It also gives us the opportunity to be more inclusive and look at something that encompasses the credits earned,” he said.
For another example, a student might have a 2.0 GPA, but not progress toward the credits needed to graduate. “It weakens the value of the 2.0 if the credits are not there to match it, because they’ve passed more electives than they have credits to graduate,” St. Martin said.
The proposal will come before the school board at its March 20 work session and board meeting. Work sessions begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Centennial School Board meets at the District Office, 4707 North Road, Circle Pines.
