CIRCLE PINES — It was an honest mistake, when Ruth Perlich and her husband, former Circle Pines mayor Keith Perlich, located their shed beside their garage on the edge of the neighboring property on Keith Road some years ago.

The shed was found to be in violation of the setback requirements according to city code, which state that such structures should sit at least 5 feet within the property line. However, the unique, “pie-shaped” dimensions of the property make it difficult to relocate the structure to a different part of the yard.

