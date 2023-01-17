CIRCLE PINES — It was an honest mistake, when Ruth Perlich and her husband, former Circle Pines mayor Keith Perlich, located their shed beside their garage on the edge of the neighboring property on Keith Road some years ago.
The shed was found to be in violation of the setback requirements according to city code, which state that such structures should sit at least 5 feet within the property line. However, the unique, “pie-shaped” dimensions of the property make it difficult to relocate the structure to a different part of the yard.
The residents requested a variance from the City Council to allow their shed, which contains a riding lawnmower, to remain where it is.
Due to the parcel’s restrictive shape, the City Council granted the variance request with one condition—if the house comes under new ownership, the shed must be removed from the property line.
Circle Pines Council Member Dean Goldberg questioned whether the age and ability of the residents was a factor in the decision of this case—would, for example, a 30-year-old couple be granted the same consideration?
“He’ll be 84 in a couple of weeks now,” Ruth Perlich said of her husband.
Council Member Matt Percy agreed that granting the variance might set a precedent for anyone else who violates ordinance, whether they’re aware of the violation or not.
City Administrator Patrick Antonen suggested that the shape of the parcel was more the issue. The only other available spots for the shed are directly in the sightline of the backyard, where the owners enjoy the view of their birdfeeders, or on another property line adjacent to a city-owned parcel.
“Both spots they looked at would need variances, and this was the easier spot,” Antonen said. “There already was a carport-type structure there, so it kind of fit. If it wasn’t a pie-shaped lot, I don’t think there would be any issues here. You don’t see too many lots shaped like this in town.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay added his thoughts.
“I don’t think about it as an age and ability thing,” he said. “It should have had a permit before it went in and shouldn’t have been there without a variance. It is there now.
“There have been a couple mistakes made, but I still think the Planning Commission was able to thread that needle correctly by saying, OK, it should have been done differently and better, but we’re here now. We can allow this to be here, and then will move when the property is sold, so we’ll kind of ameliorate the impact.”
