Imagine looking through your parent's attic and finding a stack of love letters your dad wrote to your mom when he was serving in the U.S. Navy.
That's what Greg and Suzanne's Tardiff's daughter Megan discovered, and she decided to put all of the letters into a book called, “Letters from the Saratoga.”
Greg wrote the letters to Suzanne when he was a parachute rigger on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier.
“The letters are from the nine months he was on the ship,” Suzanne said. “I just liked the fact that there was so much to learn about the war in the letters. The thing that really got me was that he was on this huge aircraft carrier for nine months and yet he found something to write every day.”
One of Suzanne's favorite excerpts from the book: “That's all the new news I have. The ship's schedule is still the same. The war is still the same. Everything is still the same. Sure will be glad when things start being different. I love you, Greg.”
Greg grew up in White Bear Lake and Suzanne lived in Highland Park when they first met in the winter of 1970.
“A friend of mine from work had convinced me to attend a blind date of sorts — it was really a skating/broomball party with lots of people attending, and Greg was to be one of them,” Suzanne said. “At the time, my friend's husband was driving a school bus for work and I needed a ride. So, I was picked up for our first date on a school bus standing on a snowy corner with a broom in my hand. When Greg walked in, he had his arm around another girl and I said to my friend, 'What kind of a date is this? He has a girlfriend!' It was his sister.”
Suzanne said the night turned out “quite well.” The couple had a couple more dates afterward while Greg was still home in Minnesota.
“Greg even took me to his family Christmas dinner at his grandfather's house, where I met his family,” Suzanne said. “We were able to spend New Year's Eve together before he left to fly back to NAS (Naval Station) Corpus Christi.”
They continued a long distance relationship by talking on the telephone three times a week for six months while he was on base.
“He was planning to come home in July for a wedding, so he invited me to fly down to the base he was stationed at to spend time together before driving back to Minnesota together,” Suzanne said. “We had a good time there at South Padre Island as well as horseback riding on the King Ranch, where he kept a horse. A week after the wedding, he left home for Texas.”
Greg was then transferred to the Naval Station in Mayport, Florida, and the USS Saratoga.
“He was very lonely there, and during one of our late night chats, he asked me if I would consider moving to Florida,” Suzanne said. “Confused by the question, I replied, 'What are you asking me?' Greg responded that he was asking me to marry him. I said yes, and the next three months I rushed to set up a wedding mostly by myself.”
Before Thanksgiving, Greg called her and lamented that he was lonely and would be bored because he had four days off for the holiday.
“I offered to buy him a ticket to fly home,” Suzanne said. “He accepted and Greg met my entire family for the first time. Additionally, we were able to get a marriage license and get him fitted for his tuxedo instead of me having to figure that out by proxy.”
Greg returned home for Christmas and the couple got married on Wednesday, Dec. 29. After the wedding, the couple moved to an apartment in Mayport, Florida.
They were aware that the ship was being deployed to the Mediterranean in July and he would have to go at that time. They were looking forward to spending six months together, but the Navy had other plans.
“We lived there for three months, and on the first of April Greg was notified of an emergency call back to the ship and it was to depart immediately, although at the time we did not know where the ship was going,” Suzanne said. “The next day, the headline on the front page of the local newspaper read, 'Saratoga Called To Vietnam!' and that is how I found out where he was headed. By Monday he was gone.”
Rather than be stuck in Florida by herself for eight months, Suzanne called her father and asked him to come get her and help her move back to Minnesota.
“He came down with my little brother and sister and we went to Disney World using the tickets Greg and I bought for ourselves before packing up and going north,” Suzanne said.
Greg ended his service on Dec. 20, 1972. They moved back to Minnesota and got an apartment in St. Paul. They bought their first house in St. Paul, their second house in White Bear Lake and then their third home in Hugo, where they lived for 18 years.
The couple raised three children — daughters Megan and Ashley and son Chris. They have four grandchildren.
Greg worked at the post office in White Bear Lake and continued his service in the Navy Reserves for 20 years.
“Greg was a person that was he always wanted to move,” she laughed. “We had a really nice place in Hugo, and then we bought 80 acres with a beautiful house and outbuildings in Boynton, Oklahoma. It was in the middle of nowhere and we didn't know a soul. Greg had his horses and he was crazy about horses.”
While in Oklahoma, the family would celebrate Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving in one weekend and called it “Chrisgiving.”
“We moved back to Minnesota because Greg told our children that when they got married and had a family, we would move back because they were not real happy about us moving,” Suzanne said. “We moved to White Bear Township in 2016.”
Two years later Greg started having symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. “I ended up having to put him in a home because he was just combative, and I just couldn't handle it,” Suzanne said.
In December 2021 Greg passed away five days before the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. “We had a big party planned, and it was three days before Christmas.”
Greg got to read some of the letters before he died and even though he had Alzheimer's, Suzanne said she believed he understood.
“When my daughter found the letters in the attic, I had never looked at them since he sent them to me all those years ago,” Suzanne said. “She brought them to the room where Greg was dying and we read them out loud. A lot of other people were there and everybody was so amazed.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.