CENTERVILLE — The City Council has resisted the urge to lower the levy to a more attractive number.
The 2023 levy and budget will be $2,919,880, a 3.7% increase from 2022.
Council was tempted to increase the levy by only 3%. That would have meant an unbalanced budget and one that would have had to be made up in next year’s budget, City Administrator Mark Statz pointed out. For every 0.7% the city cut from the levy now, that’s an extra 0.7% it would have to cover next year, he said.
That would be a daring thing to do in uncertain economic times. ”We really don’t know what the future holds,” said Mayor D. Love.
It would also not be in keeping with the city’s drawing down of debt by paying now and reducing financial burdens for future years.
The city has scheduled levy buy downs until 2025 and plans that 2028 will be the last year of debt service levy, said Financial Director Bruce DeJong. “By Feb. 1, 2029, the city will pay off all our bonds,” he said.
Because the city has more business property in the community, which is more valuable than residential property, residents will be paying less, DeJong said. More of the tax burden will be taken up by these more valuable properties. “(This year) we have a 3.7% levy increase with a 3.1% impact. But next year it might be a 3.7% increase,” DeJong said. Postponing the 3.7% levy increase also would not be in keeping with the decision by city staff to make 2023 the year to do the financial heavy lifting.
Therefore, the city’s 2023 budget is reasonable and affordable and is very responsible for the long-term health of city finances, DeJong said in his report. “The budget provides all the services the residents have come to expect and a few new ones,” he said.
“With changes in expenditures and revenues, and an increase of $121,000 in the general fund budget, offset partially by an $18,000 decrease in debt levy, we get a net tax increase of $103,000, which is roughly a 3.7% increase,” DeJong said.
What made the levy and budget increase by 3.7%?
On the revenue side, the city is not receiving any Local Government Aid in 2023. That is some $75,000 that will be missing from the city’s coffers. The city will lose revenue from rental/liquor licenses and police state aid. To make up for a part of those losses, the city will receive about $12,000 in gambling revenue, plus $7,000 in fire relief and $3,000 in other income.
On the expenditure side, costs increased by about $56,000, most of which came from $66,767 in public safety costs for police ($42,537) and fire ($24,230). Other cuts reduced expenses by about $10,000.
Public safety makes up $1.5 million, or 50%, of the city’s expenditures, and property taxes take in $2.6 million, or 88%, of the city’s revenues.
As for the numbers that everyone is waiting to hear – the median home value for 2023 tax purposes is $359,900, up from $286,910 in 2022. Last year, in 2022, that home paid an estimated city tax of $1,418; this year, in 2023, that home will pay $1,462. This is an increase of $44, or 3.11%.
That is the 3.1% tax impact of the 3.7% levy increase. And property owners in Centerville didn’t see the budget can kicked down the road.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer with Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
