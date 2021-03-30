Just when she thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.
Kristine Weiskopf, a 2000 Centennial High School grad, decided it was time for her husband, Ren, and their 9-year-old son, Jay, to go on a much-needed vacation. So, for Ren’s birthday, she decided to gift him a vacation.
The family left for Miami Beach March 21. Once they arrived at their hotel, the family tried to go to the pool but were unable to because of space limitations in place due to COVID-19 restrictions. They decided to go to the beach instead.
Kristine and Jay were playing in the waves in very shallow water when the unthinkable happened. “We were being pushed on by the wave towards shore, and Jay fell forward. I pulled him up and saw that he was bleeding and had a large wound. I was bewildered until I saw the shark swimming away,” she recalled.
Kristine frantically rushed Jay up to the beach. Someone went to get the lifeguard, somebody called 911 and a nurse rushed over to apply pressure to Jay’s wounds, on his shoulder and chest.
“I was freaking out internally. I was worried he could lose his arm or even his life, but I knew if I freaked out, he'd freak out. He was surprisingly calm. He didn't even cry!” Kristine said. At one point, Jay said, “Mom, the shark tried to eat me, I need a Band-Aid."
After they arrived at the hospital, they were met by surgeons, and Jay was prepped for an operation. Thankfully, the wound involved soft tissue and the bite did not hit any major arteries or organs. However, there was a possibility Jay would need skin grafts.
“I was wet, full of sand, had just my swimsuit and flip-flops on, and I was freezing,” Kristine recalled. Jay was in surgery for two hours.
Jay’s first words after the operation were, “Bad shark!” Kristine said Jay kept telling anyone he talked to that “a shark tried to eat him.”
Kristine was amazed when she was told Jay didn’t need a skin graft or blood transfusion, and that he would likely regain full mobility. “The surgeons were truly magical,” she said. Jay had to stay in the hospital for three days, but was a trooper the whole time.
Jay did still get to have some fun before the vacation was over. Miami Sequarium gave Jay a VIP tour where he got to hug dolphins, pet penguins and kiss a sea lion. “He even decided to face the ocean by walking up and letting the water roll over his toes. In fact, he kept getting closer and closer, and nervous mom kept having to tell him to step back,” Kristine said, adding that her son already has great mobility and is not in pain.
“Jay is thoughtful, caring, sweet and funny. He always has a smile on his face and is up for anything. He loves animals,” Kristine said. “Everyone who meets him loves him, and all the doctors, nurses and paramedics said that he was the bravest kid they ever met.”
Two hours before the family was supposed to leave for the airport to return home, Kristine’s husband Ren woke up screaming in pain. He was rushed to the hospital for a large kidney stone. “Just when we thought the nightmare was ending … It was the worse vacation ever,” Kristine said.
Kristine and Jay are now back home, but Ren is still in the hospital in Miami, as he is not able to fly until the stone passes, which could be several days. A GoFundMe page (https://tinyurl.com/24pswc27) has been set up to help the family with the mounting medical bills.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
