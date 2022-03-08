It’s time to replenish the Angel Fund.
That’s the goal of the Chain of Lakes Rotary Club, which has scheduled its ninth annual Chain of Giving Casino and Community Game Night event from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Infinite Campus, located at 4321 109th Ave. NE in Blaine.
Kevin Fitzpatrick, past president of the Rotary Club, makes it clear that proceeds from the Chain of Giving will primarily go toward replenishing the fund.
“This is a discretionary account for Centennial Middle School and High School (students) to help pay for out-of-pocket costs for participating in a sport or club,” Fitzpatrick said.
As an example, he cited a football or soccer player who cannot afford new cleats. He added, “Centennial teachers and administrators want to keep students engaged in outside activities, as studies have shown that students who are active in after-school clubs perform better on tests and have higher graduation rates. With the Angel Fund, we can help keep these students stay actively engaged with school, giving them a better chance at succeeding,” Fitzpatrick said.
Past Chain of Giving events have raised more than $10,000 for Rotary’s causes, which include the Angel Fund.
Tickets are $50 each and available to those who are 21 years of age or older. Tickets may be purchased through PayPal or Square links on the Chain of Lakes Rotary website or at the ticket desk at the event. Tickets include bingo, casino, five game tickets and one drink ticket. The Wheelbarrow of Booze is among the popular raffle prizes.
“You have to see it to believe it,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that a silent auction is also planned for the purchase of “outstanding” donations.
Games will include basketball shot, hockey shot, bean bag toss, football toss and golf putting challenge. Live casino tables include beat the house, blackjack and Texas hold’em. Funny money is used for games and raffle tickets.
Attendees shouldn’t go home hungry. “We get a lot of compliments on the quality of food that is served,” Fitzpatrick said, then praised the effort of Infinite Campus’s Chef John, calling it “a fantastic spread.”
The coronavirus has had a huge impact on civic and service organizations.
“For two years, it prevented our fundraisers,” Fitzpatrick said. “So, in turn, we could not give out as many scholarships or grants. As we exit COVID, we hope people will come back and support Chain of Giving and other community service events.”
To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://chainoflakesrotary.com
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
