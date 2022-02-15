6th annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Classic returns

Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS) will host the 6th annual Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Charity Classic at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Blaine Super Rink.
The Guns-N-Hoses event is an annual hockey game that features local police personnel pitted against local fire personnel in an epic game of hockey as they battle for coveted bragging rights as to who is the better hockey team — all while they raise funds to support important causes.
This year’s charitable benefactor will be the nonprofit organization Shield 616. After 14 years in Colorado as a police officer, Shield 616 founder Jake Skifstad left his role in law enforcement to focus on finding a way to provide all-day rifle protection for peace officers and first responders who sacrificially serve our communities. Each of these gear kits has a cost of approximately $2,300.
Proceeds raised from this year’s event will be given to Shield 616, which will then be reinvested to provide lifesaving gear to local law enforcement and firefighters.
Last year’s event was not able to accommodate a crowd due to COVID-19 mandates, but the game was broadcast live, and several area businesses opened their doors for smaller gatherings so folks could watch the game.
This year’s event will also be broadcast live, but community members are invited to watch in person to cheer on their favorite team or player(s).
“We are off to a great start with our fundraising in that despite the narrative in our culture today, we are seeing an unprecedented outpouring of support and encouragement for our first responders,” said spokesman Wes Pederson. ”Our goal is to outfit as many law enforcement officers and firefighters as possible with this incredible gear. But to do that, we need to raise more money.”
Before the game, people can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a Traeger grill, Heartwood Resort vacation package, Wild tickets and various cash prizes. One lucky raffle ticket winner will have a chance to make a big-money half-ice puck shot for their chance to win $50,000. To purchase raffle tickets before the event, visit Anderson BBQ Supply in Vadnais Heights, 1632 County Road E East. Raffle tickets for the half-ice puck shot will also be sold during the first period of the game.
Those who attend the event in person will be able to bid on silent auction items and/or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win additional prizes.
Wes Walz from the Minnesota Wild and Elle Gilbert, Miss Minnesota United States, will both be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.gnhnow.com or email Pederson at wespederson@comcast.net.
— Contributed
