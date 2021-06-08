6 winners selected for Fete des Lacs logo competition

With the easing of COVID restrictions, Fete des Lacs will return July 13-18. This year’s theme is "Centerville Heroes.”
The first event of the annual celebration — the logo art design contest at Centerville Elementary School and Centennial Middle School — has already taken place. Nearly 100 students entered the competition.
At Centerville Elementary, the first-place winner was fourth grader Skyanne, and the second-place winner was fourth grader Bentley. Fourth grader Tabitha received honorable mention. At Centennial Middle School, the first-place winner was sixth grader Radha, and the second-place winner was sixth grader Thomas. Sixth grader Denver received honorable mention.
First-place winners will receive $100, second-place winners will receive $50 and honorable mentions $25. In addition, both first-place logos will be featured on event T-shirts and the medallion for the medallion hunt.
This year’s Fete des Lacs will include a parade, fireworks, water ski show, live music, KidsFest, softball and more. For a full schedule of events, visit fetedeslacs.org.
