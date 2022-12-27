5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter

White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.