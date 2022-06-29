4th of July pet safety

Animal Humane Society recommends tips for keeping your pet safe during summer celebrations
As Minnesotans gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July in a couple of weeks, the Animal Humane Society (AHS) is reminding pet owners that many pets experience noise aversion or noise phobias, which can be triggered by fireworks and firecrackers.
Now’s the time to start preparing your pet for celebrations. Here’s what pet owners can do to keep their pets safe:
•Play recordings of firework sounds starting a few weeks before the Fourth of July. Start quietly and gradually turn up the volume while engaging your pet with treats and toys. This helps build a positive association with the sound.
•Don’t take your pet to fireworks displays, leave them in your car or leave them outside unattended, even if fenced in. More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. If your pet does go missing, visit the AHS website for tips on finding your lost pet.
•Create an indoor safe haven for your pet. Set up an interior room with bedding, treats and toys. Shut the curtains, leave the lights on, and play white noise or music.
•Make sure your pet is wearing a collar and ID tags with your phone number and address. If your pet is microchipped, make sure your information is up-to-date.
— Animal Humane Society
