4 turkey leftover recipes sure to please

Wondering what to do with leftovers from your Thanksgiving dinner? Here are four recipes to use your leftover turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes and stuffing. They’re sure to please.
Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole
Ingredients:
4 cups seasoned stuffing cubes
4 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
4 large eggs
3 cups 2% milk
1 can (8-1/4 ounces) cream-style corn
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Layer first six ingredients in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk flour, eggs and milk until smooth. Add corn, salt and pepper; mix well. Pour over top; let stand 15 minutes. Dot with butter and sprinkle with pecans.
Cover and bake 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
— Taste of Home
Turkey Noodle Hot Dish
Ingredients:
1 8-ounce package wide egg noodles, cooked according to package directions
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon minced onions
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon chicken-flavor bouillon granules
1/2 cup plain yogurt
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 cups frozen broccoli cuts or leftover vegetables
1/4 teaspoon dried sage
1 cup shredded cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375. In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Stir and cook 2 minutes. Gradually stir in flour until blended. Stir in milk until smooth. Stir in bouillon granules. Cook and stir until slightly thickened. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. Top with shredded cheese. Cover and bake about 30 minutes or until very hot and bubbly. Serves 4 to 6.
— The Great Minnesota Hot Dish
Leftover Turkey Soup
Ingredients:
One leftover cooked turkey carcass
2 large onions, cut into small diced pieces
5 carrots
5 stalks celery
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
2-3 cups of leftover turkey meat
1 cup cooked wild rice
Up to 1 cup leftover turkey gravy
Pinch of dried thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Place turkey carcass in a large pot and cover with about 6 quarts of water. Add one of the onions, one chopped carrot, two chopped stalks of celery, bay leaves, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 2 hours over low heat.
While the broth is cooking, chop up the remaining vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
Pour the cooked broth through a strainer over another large pot. Discard bird carcass and all the solids. Bring the broth back to a boil and add chopped vegetables. Cook until veggies are tender, about 30 minutes. Add gravy, rice and chicken. Bring back to a simmer and simmer 5 more minutes.
— Lisa Erickson
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 slices sourdough bread, toasted
2 cups leftover roasted turkey
1/2 cup leftover mashed potatoes
1/2 cup cranberry sauce
1/2 cup leftover stuffing
1/4 cup gravy, warmed
1/4 cup baby spinach, packed
Directions:
In a small bowl, mix together mayo and mustard. Spread one side of two pieces of bread with this Dijonnaise mixture. This is your base for both sandwiches.
Top each of the two slices of bread with 1 cup of turkey, 1/4 cup mashed potatoes, 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce, 1/4 cup stuffing, and then 2 tablespoons of gravy and spinach.
Place second piece of bread on top to complete each sandwiche. Slice in half and serve.
— Rian Handler
