During the fall of each school year, roughly 1.5 million students across the country take the PSAT or NMSQT test, entering into the running to be recognized as a National Merit Scholar.

Of the 1.5 million students who take the test, 50,000 — or about 3% — of the students are recognized as National Merit Scholars. These students qualify as either a “commended” student  or, for those scoring even higher (in the top 1%), qualify as a “semifinalist.” A large number  (15,000 of 16,000) of these semifinalists are then recognized as “finalists,” who are eligible for National Merit Scholarships that will help them pay for their future education. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.