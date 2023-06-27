During the fall of each school year, roughly 1.5 million students across the country take the PSAT or NMSQT test, entering into the running to be recognized as a National Merit Scholar.
Of the 1.5 million students who take the test, 50,000 — or about 3% — of the students are recognized as National Merit Scholars. These students qualify as either a “commended” student or, for those scoring even higher (in the top 1%), qualify as a “semifinalist.” A large number (15,000 of 16,000) of these semifinalists are then recognized as “finalists,” who are eligible for National Merit Scholarships that will help them pay for their future education.
Students from Mounds View, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake and Centennial school districts scored high on their exams and earned honors for this award.
Mounds View School District was home to a large number of National Merit Scholars, a whopping total of 31 Scholars, all of whom scored in the top roughly 3% of test-takers. Fourteen of them were semifinalists and 13 were finalists, scoring in line with the top 16,000 test-takers in the nation.
National Merit finalists from Mounds View High School included: Gillian Anderson, Gwendolyn Brandt, Anlei Chen, Bria Farmer, Taylor Isabel, Claire Li, Iris Ren, Aurora Wang, Henry Wang, Justin Wang, Colette Whalen, Emily Zhao, Steven Zhou and semifinalist Linden Lee.
Of these students, eight are graduating and have been offered National Merit Scholarships.
Chen, Isabel, Ren and Henry Wang have been offered the National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship; Farmer has been offered the National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship; Huang and Zhou have both been selected for 3M scholarships; and Li has earned the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
Commended students from Mounds View High School and Irondale High School included: Ian Buerge, Henry Cahoon, Barbara Danku (Irondale), Puna Ekka (Irondale), Monica Gadela, Sophia Huang, Tara Martin, Mateo Nacusi, Lucia Nitti, Samuel Notch, Jack Ohmann, Shaurya Sehgal, Emma Sun, Lily Thai (Irondale), Arnou Thammarak (Irondale), Skylar Weirens and Leigha Wood.
Mahtomedi Public Schools’ Mahtomedi High School tallied 13 total National Merit students with seven finalists and four students who won scholarships for college. The finalists were: Christian Armitage*, Marney Goeser, Anusha Khandpur*, Luke Krier, Brady Lawrence, Juliana Nyberg* and Craig Tarnowski* (*represents scholarship recipient).
Commended students from Mahtomedi High School included: John Gibbens, Connor Hagen,
Isaiah Horsager, Angus Macchesney, Sarah Reisdorf and Joseph Wald.
“We are extremely proud of our students, as this demonstrates a strong commitment to academics and personal success. All of them are great representatives of Mahtomedi High School,” said Principal Justin Hahn.
Centennial School District produced two National Merit Scholars this school year, including finalist Michelle Li and commended student Evan L. Pouliot.
Centennial High School Principal Tom Breuning noted that clearly both Li and Pouliot are academically skilled, but that both students are also extremely involved in the school community.
Li participated in Centennial’s music department, National Honor Society (NHS) and Centennial Students for Change.
“You name it, Michelle was in it,” Breuning said.
Pouliot participated in cross-country and NHS.
Both students are a part of the class that encountered COVID-19 during their freshman year and both have played a big part in the culture and climate that exists at Centennial High School, Breuning said.
Last but not least, White Bear Lake High School is home to senior Sophie Scroggins, a finalist for this year who was selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists to receive a $2,500 scholarship.
“Sophie achieved at a very high level academically, which is a major criteria in order to be selected as a National Merit Finalist,” said Don Bosch, principal at White Bear Lake South Campus. “But in addition to her academic successes, she also excelled in the arts and athletics. Sophie is the epitome of a well-rounded student.”
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com
