37th annual wedding show offers 1-stop wedding shop for local brides

Future brides and grooms know that before there are wedding bells, there’s wedding planning. Press Publications’ 37th annual wedding show is here to help. The expo will be held at the Best Western Plus (formerly White Bear Country Inn) in White Bear Lake from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
The expo includes a variety of local, trusted wedding vendors ready to talk to brides one-on-one to help them plan their special day. A few vendors include: Sugar Fairy in Hugo, Bread Art in Bayport, and Bridal Aisle in Osseo, plus a selection of venues, DJs and entertainment will be showcased.
“It’s not like the big crowded bridal shows in downtown St. Paul or Minneapolis. Brides will actually have an opportunity to speak individually with vendors and check things off their list,” said Patty Steele, director of sales and marketing at Press.
The main difference for this year’s expo is the date change, which has been bumped up to January instead of its typical early spring date as to not compete with other bridal shows and to give brides a head start on their planning.
As for how COVID-19 will affect the expo, the typical fashion show and cakewalk will be put on hold, but there will be no limit on the number of guests brides can bring to the show. All guests will be required to mask up.
“The expo will still be exciting, because what makes it different from all those giant wedding fairs is that you can get all the products and services you need but at a smaller fair. Plus, it’s enjoyable because we have some live entertainment going,” said Gary LaRue of Rat Pack Entertainment.
Each vendor will give away door prizes, which range from hotel stays to discounts on wedding services. All wedding expo tickets will include $5 off lunch that day at Rudy’s Redeye Grill in White Bear Lake.
While wedding planning can be stressful for brides and grooms, the wedding expo is set up to relieve some of that stress by becoming the area’s one-stop wedding shop.
To register, email Patty Steele at marketing@presspubs.com or call at 651-407-1213. Brides can attend the expo for free and all other guests are $5 each.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
