3 businesses, all to serve the community

Don’s Circle Service is a full-service auto repair shop with more to it than meets the eye.
Owners Pat Smith and Tony Smith have incorporated two other family businesses into the auto repair shop with the goal of best serving the community they love.
The Smith family has lived in Lino Lakes since the ’80s. Tony, son of Pat and Deb Smith, graduated from Centennial High School and played sports in the community.
“Every week I see an old teacher or a soccer coach,” Tony said. “It's fun seeing all those teachers.”
Tony moved away to attend college, but knew he wanted to come back to the area. Don’s Circle Service is located close to Centennial Middle School, which explains why the shop offers a free shuttle service for teachers and caters to their schedules. Deb was formerly employed by the school district.
Tony and Pat make an effort to make the shop a fun atmosphere for their employees. It’s not unusual for the entire Don’s Circle Service team to grill outside, go on boating outings and have lunch together. Sometimes Deb will bring in some home-cooked food for the staff as well.
Due to COVID 19, the Smiths have taken steps to protect the community in which they live and work, while still providing service to their customers.
Don’s Circle Service now offers free pickup and drop-off of local vehicles. Seat covers are used, and employees wear gloves while they are transporting the vehicle.
In the shop, hand sanitizer is available for customers and employees. Shop employees also wipe down the door handles regularly to help protect everyone involved.
Despite the Stay at Home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz last week, Tony said the shop will continue to operate and take preventative measures for the duration of the pandemic since the business is considered a necessary business.
Schelen Gray Auto Electric is one of the businesses the father-son duo incorporated into Don’s Circle Service. The two moved this business from St. Paul to Lino Lakes. The company specializes in the electrical components of cars, including alternators, starters and electrical motors. It is not uncommon for other shops and dealers to send cars to Don’s Circle service to be repaired.
DB Kopy is the second business the Smiths brought into Don’s Circle Service. The company is a supply company for auto shops, and currently has 125 dealers that call to purchase parts.
Pat was also the CEO and owner of Smith Micro Tech Inc. and Kortech Consulting in Vadnais Heights for 35 years. Pat sold those companies in 2014.
Pat and Tony had a close father-and-son relationship before going into business together, but they now say that the business has made them even closer.
“We have always had a pretty tight relationship, but now maybe it's too close. I am just kidding,” Tony said, sharing a laugh with his father.
