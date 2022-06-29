White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.