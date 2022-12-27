'22 in Review

Before we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, it is a tradition of the Quad Community Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year.
In 2022, pages were filled with a variety of news, including stories about crimes, events, schools, churches, sports, businesses, city government and more. Perhaps some of the most memorable stories are the ones that feature local residents— like the Centennial grad who is now a Blackhawk pilot; or a teacher who teaches in the same room she attended kindergarten in.
JANUARY
Hard work makes dream come true
Her goal was to become an attorney, but that changed. Sydney Mortenson, who grew up in Lino Lakes and graduated from Centennial High School in 2014, went on to earn a degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She had joined the National Guard as a high school senior and went to basic training a week after graduating from Centennial.
The daughter of Realtors Denise and Daniel Mortenson is now a second lieutenant (2LT), earning that rank after extensive training at Camp Ripley (Minnesota), Camp Lee (Virginia) and Camp Rucker (Alabama). It was while training as a paralegal specialist at Fort Ripley that a Blackhawk helicopter caught her interest.
Centennial hopes to grow its own teachers through new course
States all across the nation are facing teacher shortages amid the pandemic, and fewer graduates nationwide are choosing to pursue careers in education.
Back for its second year, Centennial High School is offering an elective course called “Grow Your Own Career Exploration” for students who are interested in exploring a future in education while earning college credits.
Lexington residents want their voices heard
Some residents who live at the Landings of Lexington on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road want their voices to be heard about several ongoing issues.
The Quad Community Press previously reported on problems with parking, safety and alleged discrimination back in July 2020. Now, two years later, residents say they are still facing many of the same problems.
Some of the Somali residents say they feel targeted and discriminated against by property management (Dominium) and other Landings residents.
FEBRUARY
Couple’s love story gets some help from fate
Their missed connection turned into 63 years of marriage. Bernard and Diane Rappa have one of those love stories that make us wonder about the power of fate.
The pair originally met during their freshman year while they attended college in Chicago.
Several fire departments respond to Fleet Farm fire in Blaine
BLAINE — At 11:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, the Spring Lake Park – Blaine – Mounds View Fire Department (SBM), along with response partners from Centennial Fire District (CFD), Lexington Fire Department and Lino Lakes Public Safety Fire Division, were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the yard at Fleet Farm, located at 10250 Lexington Ave. NE in Blaine.
SBM/CFD Chief Charlie Smith says crews observed a very large column of black smoke coming from the area of Fleet Farm. Upon their arrival, crews found a fast-moving fire in a large amount of palletized fertilizer, patio furniture, deer stands and other plastic/wood combustibles. Flame heights reached more than 50 feet high. A second crew from CFD along with crews from Coon Rapids, Ham Lake, Andover, Fridley and Lake Johanna also responded. The Blaine Police Department and Allina EMS also responded.
One firefighter was injured and treated at the scene by Allina EMS.
Siblings guilty in Lino Lakes murder
A brother and sister have been found guilty of murder for their roles in a robbery that left a Lino Lakes man dead in August 2020.
Nicholas Zielinski pleaded guilty Jan. 4, 2022, to one count of second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated). His sister, Melissa Zielinski, was found guilty by an Anoka County jury Feb. 3, 2022, of three counts of aiding and abetting murder.
Melissa Zielinski was charged in September 2020 with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated). In November 2021, a grand jury indicted her on aiding and abetting first-degree intentional murder while committing aggravated robbery. A third charge was added before jury deliberations as a lesser-included count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder. After approximately three hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of all charges.
(On March 23, Melissa Zielinski was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Based on a plea agreement, Nicholas received a sentence of nearly 19 years in prison.)
Lino Lakes woman spreads kindness via rocks
Cheryl Heilman was waiting at a bus stop when she looked down and saw a strangely colorful rock. It piqued her interest, so she turned the rock over to discover a label with information to a community she didn’t know existed.
It’s all a part of an effort to make people smile by leaving behind decorated rocks, often called kindness rocks, in random locations for people to stumble upon. Since discovering the community three years ago, Heilman estimates she has decorated and hidden approximately 500 rocks.
MARCH
District Achievement & Integration Plan will set district up for future
The Centennial School District is one of two districts in the north metro that does not have an achievement and integration (A&I) plan in place. That will not, however, be the case for long.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), there are 171 districts that are participating in the A&I program for the 2021-22 school year. For several months now, Centennial Schools has been working on developing an A&I plan that will help the district pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities.
The plan requires that the district form a partnership with a neighboring district. In this case, Centennial will partner with Spring Lake Park Schools (ISD 16). The district then needs to develop a list of goals and come up with strategies that support those goals. Districts that qualify and participate in the program have access to special funding.
Pilot study recommends biological filtration plant
LINO LAKES — Discussions on constructing a water treatment facility will continue this spring, following the city’s receipt of recommendations from a pilot study.
The three main parameters the study focused on was the removal of manganese, iron and ammonia. The study revealed that iron levels are already below the target the city is trying to achieve, which is based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) secondary drinking standards. However, manganese levels were significantly higher than the goal and would require 88% removal to achieve the target goal. Ammonia would also require 71% removal to achieve the target goal.
Ultimately, the study recommends that Lino Lakes use biological filtration (relies on natural microbial activity to remove contaminants).
Miss Shamrock continues legacy her parents started
Although her time wearing the crown will soon be over, Zophia Raleigh has no plans to stop exploring her cultural identity and spreading Irish cheer.
Raleigh, a Blaine resident, is the daughter of Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Blaine) and Marnie Ochs-Raleigh. Raleigh is the only Miss Shamrock since the St. Patrick’s Day Association began in 1967 to hold the title for two years (2020-21). She has also been deemed the grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul.
Teachers plea for help from school board
First grade teacher Bruce Woznak said Centennial teachers need support sooner rather than later. Woznak, joined by a board room full of teachers, recently visited the school board to share an update during open mike on what teachers are facing this year. Woznak is the president of the union, or Centennial Education Association (CEA).
Woznak explained that the middle school and high school have class sizes in the 40s, which will likely be the same case for next school year. At the elementary level, there are class sizes of approximately 30, he said. In addition, special education and English Language Learner (ELL) caseloads are “off the charts.” He said the group is asking for a way to work together to find solutions, a plea that was greeted by applause from the room.
APRIL
Walls come to life at Rookery
Tony Stafki, of Oak Grove, knew from an early age that he had been blessed with the gift of being artistic. He started sketching anything from cartoon characters to wildlife. At the age of 11, he caught the “painting bug” after watching Bob Ross on TV. As a teenager, he took some oil and painting classes to broaden his skills.
After high school he wasn’t sure what career path he wanted to take. Because he had been told artists don’t make money, he decided to go a different direction. He became a software engineer. He eventually decided to change pace and became house painter. After a few years of learning the trade, he combined his painting skills and artistic abilities and decided to start his own custom painting company.
Lino Lakes will begin rollout of fire duty crew
LINO LAKES — What began as discussions last year during budget discussions will become a reality next month as the Public Safety Department begins its rollout of a daytime duty crew for fire response.
The City Council recently authorized the hiring of seven part-time duty crew firefighters. Once fully staffed, the city will have duty crew coverage Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The goal is to have three part-time firefighters on duty during those hours as a part of the duty crew in addition to one other fire staff (deputy director or fire lieutenant) during those hours.
Ten part-time duty crew firefighters are included in the 2022 budget.
Circle Pines family is ‘all for global citizenship’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having a tremendous effect on people worldwide.
For example, Kate Bohne of Circle Pines has emerged from retirement to help teach Ukrainian children at Ljubljana International School in Slovenia. She is teaching intensive English to students in grades K-6. It’s the same school where daughter Briza teaches full time.
The Bohne family of Kate, Brian and four children — son Bryce and daughters Jessica, Katrisa and Briza — is known for its worldwide endeavors.
MAY
Five members of the Centennial community now make up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
This year’s inductees include: Jill Becken, Elizabeth Eaton, Brian Hegseth and Jane McDonald for Distinguished Service, and Mark Mattson for Distinguished Alumnus. The Hall of Fame, established in 2013, honors alumni and individuals who have made a significant impact on Centennial Schools. The Hall of Fame has two categories: Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service.
New ordinance may be ‘tool to curb’ catalytic converter thefts
LINO LAKES — The City Council is considering a new ordinance that might just help deter the catalytic convert thefts in the city.
Swenson explained that the ordinance would make it illegal to possess a catalytic converter that is not attached to a car in the city of Lino Lakes. In some scenarios, people may need to provide paperwork. For example, if you just purchased a new catalytic converter, you may need to furnish a receipt.
The ordinance was ultimately approved May 23 after a second reading.
Centerville Elementary: Student becomes the teacher
CENTERVILLE — Madison Dorn has always loved school, but she never imagined that she would have the opportunity to return to her elementary school to teach in her very own kindergarten classroom.
Dorn graduated from Centennial High School in 2018. She then attended Bethel University and graduated in December 2021. A year later, she accepted an offer as a kindergarten teacher at Centerville Elementary.
Golden Lake Elementary: 50 years in the making
CIRCLE PINES — Golden Lake Elementary (GLE) is gearing up for its 50th birthday celebration on Saturday, May 21. While a lot has changed over the past five decades — its student population of 400 is now the most racially diverse in the district — some things have stayed the same.
The big reveal
CENTERVILLE — After months of being known as “Project Banjo,” the identity of a new development in town has been revealed.
An Amazon Distribution Center will be developed in the Fairview Second Addition, after the Centerville City Council unanimously approved several key documents, including the preliminary plat, the final plat, a conditional use permit (CUP) for a planned unit development (PUD), a developer's agreement and a resolution in city ordinance that encompasses all the above documents.
JUNE
Tidal Wave Auto Spa may be newest business to come to town
LINO LAKES — Even though the City Council turned down a concept for a car wash in the Market Place development on Apollo Drive, it has now approved a car wash to be located off of I-35E and Main Street, west of the new Caribou Coffee.
Two separate land use applications were submitted. The first applicant, Tyme Properties LLC, submitted an Otter Crossing 2nd Addition preliminary plat to create two commercial lots. The second applicant, Bowman, submitted a CUP and site improvement performance agreement for a commercial car wash to be located on Lot 1 of the preliminary plat. The 25-acre site is located in the northwest quadrant of Otter Lake Road and CSAH 14 (Main Street) just west of the city of Hugo. The site is currently vacant commercial land that is being used for agricultural row crops.
The car wash building is proposed to be 3,500 square feet. Per Bowman’s application, Tidal Wave will provide entry through the northeast corner of the site, where customers may take advantage of the free car vacuuming services available onsite through the 28 vacuum spaces.
EDA strikes deal for residential, commercial and retail development
LINO LAKES — If everything goes as planned, the area next to City Hall could look very different in the next couple of years.
A developer is proposing to construct a market-rate, age-targeted, multifamily rental building, two restaurants and a multitenant retail building. Silver Creek Equity LLC, has made an offer to purchase approximately 6.27 acres of land, consisting of five parcels. The property lies northwest of City Hall and is bounded by Town Center Parkway and Village Drive. Per the purchase agreement, Silver Creek Equity will purchase the property for $2,376,154.
Part-time author, full-time dad hopes to publish 4-book series
A relatively new hobby has quickly turned into much more for Kyle Rawleigh.
Rawleigh, a resident of Andover, is a 2007 graduate of Centennial High School. He currently works in logistics for Republic Services, which provides trash and recycling services. But after making up a bedtime story for his kids and turning it into a published children’s book, Rawleigh now calls himself a part-time author.
The second book in his children’s chapter book series, “Chronicles of the Unicorn Kingdom,” is now available. Plans for another two books in the series are already underway.
JULY
Golden Lake neighbors host Ukrainian youth soccer teams
A group of approximately 55 Ukrainians now have the opportunity to escape from the traumas of war, play some soccer and sightsee across the state of Minnesota. It’s all a part of the Hope for Ukraine Youth Refugee Tour, organized by Source Minnesota. Through urban outreach and antitrafficking efforts, Source’s mission is “to empower the at-risk and unreached to make a break from the past and build foundations for the future.”
According to Source Minnesota, the tour will give 13-to-16-year-old refugees the opportunity to come to the USA and escape from the trauma of war. The tour will include uplifting interactions to reinforce and acknowledge the value of Ukraine youth, as well as encourage meaningful international cultural exchanges with youth from around the world.
Development could add ‘variety’ to Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES — The city has received a concept plan for a new residential development along Lake Drive.
The applicant, Ranger Development, has submitted a land use application for planned unit development (PUD) concept plan review. The proposed residential development, Villas on Vicky, would be located on an approximately 5-acre parcel west of CSAH 23 (Lake Drive) and south of Vicky Lane.
The concept plan proposes 23 single-family detached townhome villas. Per the applicant’s narrative, the intent would be to develop 23 housing units that are either one- or two-level with private streets and a homeowner’s association. The lot sizes range from 5,358 square feet to 11,066 square feet.
Lexington honors late council member
LEXINGTON — Late Council Member John Hughes left such a legacy on the city, the City Council decided to proclaim a day in his honor.
Hughes unexpectedly passed away Monday, May 30. Hughes served the residents of Lexington for 36 years, both as a council member and as a planning commissioner. He served on the Planning Commission from 1986 through 2005 and again from 2009 through 2010. Hughes also served on the City Council from 2005 through 2008 and again from 2011 through 2022.
The City Council proclaimed July 20, 2022, as John Hughes Day.
AUGUST
State Supreme Court issues opinion on appointment
Three courts have now weighed in on whether Anoka County followed state statute when reappointing a manager to the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has now issued an opinion that reverses the decision of the Court of Appeals and remands the case to the District Court for proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court’s opinion.
Circle Pines declares Down Under property public nuisance
CIRCLE PINES — If you live in Circle Pines or drive through the city, you likely have come to know where the Down Under property is and what it looks like.
The property, located at 10100 Lake Drive, has sat vacant since around 2010. The property is owned by brothers Timothy Pawlik and Thomas Pawlik. Rum River Consultants conducted an inspection and declared the property a public nuisance. Several code violations remain on the property, including a temporary fence that has been up for well over 180 days. He also said that what is left of the building’s basement is in dangerous condition.
Organic farm celebrates 150 years
Good Organics Farm, also known as the Cardinal farm, is the 2022 Anoka County Family Farm of the Year.
The Lino Lakes farm, which has been in the family since 1866, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The original family owners of the farm came to the United States from Canada. Cardinal now runs the family farm with his sons, Hunter and Logan, who are the sixth generation of the family to farm the land.
SEPTEMBER
Blaine takes Lexington to court over water system
And the disagreement continues.
Since May 2020, the city of Lexington and the city of Blaine haven’t been able to come to an agreement on their interconnected water system that dates back to the ’70s. The city of Blaine has now filed a lawsuit in District Court. The lawsuit claims that there is no active joint powers agreement in place between the two cities; Blaine is the sole owner of the 16-inch water main that runs through Lexington; the city of Blaine has the right to maintain infrastructure situated within Lexington; and Lexington must comply with its own ordinances regarding the issuance of right-of-way permits to the city of Blaine.
Ultimately, the city of Blaine is requesting that the court declare that the city has the right to separate its water system from the city of Lexington’s water system and close and/or separate the points of interconnection between the cities’ respective water systems.
Apollo Drive may see new retail buildings
LINO LAKES — Java Lino Retail LLC has submitted a land use application for two retail buildings and a drive-thru ATM to be located on a 1.32-acre site at 601 Apollo Drive, near Dairy Queen and Discount Tire.
One building is proposed to be a 4,200-square-foot dental clinic and the other building a 2,240-square-foot coffee shop. A drive-thru ATM would include two lanes.
Longtime Circle Pines gardener recognize for 40 years of service
After 40 years of service to the community, the longtime chair of the community garden program is stepping back from his volunteer duties.
Don Bisila is the newest resident to join the list of Mayor’s Award recipients. Bisila’s award marks the 11th award Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay has given out since 2009. In addition to the award, two benches have also been installed in his honor, one near the community gardens at City Hall and one at the community gardens in Baldwin Park.
Centerville decides to ‘roll the dice’ on 2022 projects
CENTERVILLE — In a decision that likely could have gone either way, the City Council has decided to move forward with a couple of projects for 2022.
In August, the council took a pause to evaluate whether it should move forward with parking lot improvements at City Hall and a thin overlay project after bids came in considerably higher than expected.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to award the construction contract to Bituminous Roadways Inc. for both projects. The contractor has not yet specified when work will begin, but the projects will both be completed this construction season.
OCTOBER
Area police departments use power of social media
These days, social media newsfeeds can be filled with a lot of negativity. However, some area police departments won’t let that stop them from using the power of the online tool for something positive.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department, Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and the White Bear Lake Police Department all regularly utilize their Facebook pages to post lost dogs with the hopes of finding their homes quickly. Nearly all of the dogs that are posted online are reunited with their families.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: 1st step is talking about it
Candice Amundson spent eight years of her life living in constant fear. Once her child’s life was in danger, she knew she had to get out of that situation.
Amundson is one of the more than 10 million women and men that have experienced physical abuse by an intimate partner in the U.S.
Community votes Blue Heron teacher ‘the best’
The votes are in, and a fifth grade teacher at Blue Heron Elementary has risen to the top.
Curt Gutbrod was selected the Best Teacher in the 2022 Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest. Megan Fritz from Centennial Elementary was also voted a finalist.
This year marks Gutbrod’s 41st year of teaching. Thirty-six of those have been at Centennial. He taught at Centennial Elementary until Blue Heron Elementary was constructed.
NOVEMBER
Lexington places 1-year moratorium on medical facilities
For the next year, no new medical facilities will be allowed in the city.
The City Council has approved an ordinance establishing a one-year moratorium. In addition to new medical facilities, the moratorium also prohibits existing medical facilities from expanding.
City Administrator Bill Petracek explained that the topic came about after the city learned that the Northway Mall owners and their leasing agent are in the process of negotiating with a nationwide drug (methadone) rehabilitation clinic to be located on their property.
Angel program fills need during holiday season
Granny’s Closet is in need of approximately 50 more Angels to step up this holiday season for its Angel Program.
Granny’s Closet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve quality of life for both seniors and adults with disabilities by partnering with community members and agencies in Anoka and Sherburne counties.
DECEMBER
New library program instills joys of reading
All branches of the Anoka County Library (ACL) have launched a new program to foster the joy of reading in young children and boost their literacy skills through mentorship and creative play.
Next month, families will be able to register for the winter/spring session. The idea for the program came about through some strategic planning sessions ACL held back in 2019. During that process, ACL staff discussed trends they were seeing as well as requests they had received from patrons.
Centennial, chamber team up to ‘build a bright future’
No matter what path students may take after graduation, the Centennial School District wants to make sure it does all it can to prepare students for the workforce.
Superintendent Jeff Holmberg explains that the district and the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce is just one of many partnerships in place to help do that.
The district and chamber recently teamed up to host the “building a bright future” event in which community members and members of the business community got to see firsthand some of the classes that are preparing students for what lies beyond Centennial High School.
District Court finds board appointment ‘improper’
It’s been three years since the conflict began, but there is now a resolution.
Three courts have weighed in, one of them twice, on whether Anoka County followed state statutes when reappointing a manager to the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers.
Last week, the District Court released its findings of fact, conclusions of law and and judgment. The court found that “no rational trier of fact could find that the county of Anoka truly considered whether (Patricia) Preiner could fairly represent the various hydrologic areas within the watershed district.” Both county appointees resided in the city of Columbus.
The District Court declared that Preiner was improperly appointed and thus her appointment should be void, effective immediately. The county was ordered to fill the vacancy on the board as soon as possible.
