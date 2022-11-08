It’s election day 2022. In Anoka County and the Quad area, people are headed to the polls to cast their votes if they didn’t already do so. Polls close at 8 p.m. and then the counting will begin.
We will follow all of the local races and post results when they are available. Continue to check back, as more and more results will be added throughout the evening. All totals are preliminary.
MINNESOTA HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32B
Matt Norris (DFL) 9,098 votes, (51.12%)
Donald Raleigh (R) 8,685 votes, (48.79%)
MINNESOTA HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36A
Susie Strom (DFL) 11,063 votes (51.39%)
Elliott Engen (R) 11,705 votes (48.57%)
MINNESOTA SENATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 36
Roger Chamberlain (R) 19,531 votes (47.38%)
Heather Gustafson (DFL) 21,664 votes (52.56%)
ANOKA COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
Jeff Reinert 11,926 votes (57.41%)
Cindy Hansen 8,784 votes (42.28%)
D. Love 1,381 votes (96.24%)
Michelle Lakso 981 votes (50.28%)
Darrin Mosher 929 votes (47.62%)
Mike Murphy 372 votes (49.27%)
Gary Grote 380 votes (50.33%)
Kim DeVries 412 votes (48.64%)
Robert Benson 414 votes (48.88%)
CENTENNIAL SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT #12
Laura Gannon 6,203 votes (18.92%)
Tom Knisely 7,395 votes (22.55%)
Andrew Meyer 5,217 votes (15.91%)
Jessica Schwinn 6,501 votes (19.83%)
Gloria Murphy 7,045 votes (21.49)
CENTENNIAL SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT # 12 SPECIAL ELECTION
Kara Schmitz 6,241 votes (47.77%)
Craig Johnson 6,776 votes (51.86%)
