2022 Legislative Preview

This is the opening week of the 93rd session of the Minnesota Legislature. Members take oaths of office, elect leaders and officers.
Learn about local lawmakers’ priorities in Press Publications’ Legislative Preview.
Rep. Donald Raleigh
(District 38A, R)
Phone: 651-775-1687
Email: donald@donaldraleigh.com
Each year, around this time, politicians are asked to share what their priorities will be for the coming year. They are asked what legislation they want to champion or what wrong do they want to make right. Social media and the constant barrage of headlines have set a harsh tone here in Minnesota, and across the country. But, I want to assure you, we live in an amazing state, with awesome people, and every day we are surrounded by miracles.
Yes, there are issues we need to address, but not everything is a crisis. If you listen to the headlines, or follow the Twitterverse, or turn on your television you will miss the real picture, what is actually going on. We live in the most amazing time in history. We have the ability to travel anywhere on the entire planet. We have the sum of all human knowledge at our fingertips on the internet. What was a science fiction fantasy just 50 years ago is now commonplace.
Over the next few months there will be headlines, and tweets, and posts and talking heads, trying to outrage you and influence you to believe that we are beyond hope. That is a lie.
We live in a time and place where anything is possible. We just have to stop being outraged at everything and start believing in ourselves again. We built this state and this country. It was us. And we can do even better if we choose to.
In the House of Representatives, I will be working toward helping our communities with water and sewer infrastructure projects. When you turn on your faucet, it should be safe and clean. I want the same thing to be true when you walk in our parks and in our neighborhoods. I also plan to work hard on providing tax relief for Minnesotans who are overtaxed as evidenced by the state’s historic budget surplus.
Let’s stop all the outrage at everything and get back to providing safety, security and confidence in our communities. Together, we can build the next generation of miracles. I believe in us, let’s get to work.
Rep. Ami Wazlawik
(District 38B, DFL)
Phone: 651-296-3018
Email: rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn
Given the many challenges we’ve faced over the past two years, one of my top priorities remains helping Minnesotans get through the pandemic. We need to make sure all Minnesotans, but especially students, workers and small businesses, have the tools they need to recover and rebuild.
With a projected positive budget balance of $7.7 billion, we have the resources to make a difference in peoples’ lives. I’ll keep fighting for investments in our youngest Minnesotans. Ensuring families can access affordable child care and early learning opportunities will have a big impact on the next generation and will help our community and state thrive. I’ll advocate for expanding access to paid family and medical leave as well. Minnesotans should be able to welcome a new baby, care for their children, or help aging parents without risking economic instability.
Ensuring that residents are safe in their communities will continue to be a priority. I’ll work with my colleagues to help provide communities with effective tools to reduce crime and to ensure that we’re holding those who commit crimes accountable for their actions.
As vice chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, I’ll continue my work to protect Minnesotans and our environment from toxic chemicals, ensuring that current and future generations have clean air and safe drinking water.
Last, but not least, we hope to pass a strong bonding bill that will create good-paying jobs and help repair and improve our roads, bridges, public safety facilities and more. I’ll advocate for investments in critical infrastructure projects and important resources like parks and trails, colleges and universities and community centers. The projects in our area will be a top priority of mine.
I’m eager to hear your thoughts, ideas and feedback as I prepare for the 2022 legislative session. Please feel free to contact me by email or phone (listed above).
Sen.Roger Chamberlain (District 38, R)
Phone: 651-296-1253
I have three top priorities: education, public safety and cost of living. In addition, we need to better support our most vulnerable citizens in long-term care and group homes.
Empowering Parents, Going Back to Fundamentals in Education
Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher. They must be included in curriculum decisions and have the freedom to choose the best school for their child.
• Too many children are not reading at grade level. That’s a failure, and correcting it must be our top priority. I will propose increasing and expanding the proven, successful LETRS training program that has improved literacy here and in other states.
• Supporting and empowering parents and educators. We will offer proposals to increase education transparency and protect parents’ rights, remove unnecessary burdens placed on teachers and allow for more innovation and flexibility.
Addressing Rising Crime Rates and Keeping Minnesotans Safe
Every Minnesotan deserves a safe community to call home. Victims of crime deserve to know law enforcement and prosecutors will hold criminals accountable:
• We will improve efforts to recruit and retain police. That starts with strong support for law enforcement. Local leaders play a critical role in this too — criminals are emboldened by a lack of police support and anti-police rhetoric.
• Criminals are also emboldened when prosecutors let them off with a slap on the wrist. We will work to rein in prosecutors who ignore the law and let criminals back on the street.
• We will continue to strengthen penalties against criminals, so Minnesotans can feel confident and safe in their homes and at their workplaces.
Helping Minnesotans With the Impact of Historic Inflation
Working Minnesotans are struggling with the costs of daily life in the face of record inflation, supply chain issues and economic uncertainty.
• I will hold the line on wasteful, unnecessary spending increases.
• Tax increases are off the table, including the regressive gas tax.
• I will push for broad, significant tax relief that puts money back in your pocket, including eliminating the tax on Social Security income.
• I will support policies for reliable and affordable energy across the state.
Rep. Kelly Moller
(District 42A, DFL)
Phone: 651-296-0141
Email: rep.kelly.moller@house.mn
Minnesotans have persevered through a great deal of adversity over the past two years. While our state is experiencing economic recovery, the challenges related to the pandemic continue. This session, I’ll be committed to ensuring students, workers, families and small businesses can turn the corner. With a $7.7 billion positive budget balance, we have the opportunity to make a big difference in people’s lives.
Ensuring people can be safe in their communities will once again be a priority, and I’ll work to give communities, police officers and prosecutors the tools they need to reduce crime. The gun violence epidemic, in particular, requires our attention, and I’ll continue to advocate for my Extreme Risk Protection Order legislation, which would allow court orders to temporarily restrict access to firearms for someone who is proven to be a danger to themselves or others.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, and many of our students are still struggling with mental health concerns. We all need to work together to ensure young people are supported at home as well as at school. While we need to continue funding for school-linked mental health services, I’ll renew my push for a mental health specialist position at the Minnesota Department of Education. This position would serve as a resource for schools across the state to develop and share resources, tools and best practices and implement a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to suicide prevention.
I’m also hopeful we can deliver a robust package of capital investments in public infrastructure across the state. Locally, I’ll be advocating for improvements to trails around Mounds View High School in Arden Hills Late last year, lawmakers visited the site and heard from many students about how dangerous the area is for walkers and bikers. I’ll also be working alongside local leaders in Shoreview, Arden Hills, and North Oaks to deliver funding for a new Lake Johanna Fire Department Headquarters. The new facility will strengthen the department’s emergency fire and medical response and provide enhanced health and safety spaces for the firefighters.
Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (District 42B, DFL)
Phone: 651-296-7153
My top priority this legislative session will be doing all I can to make sure everyone in our community is healthy and safe. First, we need to address the ongoing pandemic and the crisis it has caused in our health care system, as well as with our schools and child care providers. My decisions as a legislator on how to best support those most affected by the pandemic will continue to be driven by conversations with those most impacted in our community, like our frontline workers, families and seniors. In regards to frontline workers specifically, what I’ve been hearing is that these workers need financial support, and for us to all take steps to slow down this pandemic by getting vaccinated (including boosters!) and wearing masks when around people outside our households.
Second, I am taking steps to make sure that everyone in our community is safe. These steps include authoring legislation to address gun violence with a focus on making sure that we keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them, including children. I will also seek out and support increased investments in community violence prevention efforts and youth intervention tools. In addition, I will continue to support local governments and law enforcement with the tools they need, like my bill to allow cities to crack down on hotel properties that allow criminal activity to thrive.
Finally, I will continue to work with my colleagues to address the mental health needs of people in our state. The stress and trauma of the last two years has exacerbated problems in an already barely functioning mental health “system.” Now is the time to finally address these needs, to increase access to this necessary health care and take better care of our friends and neighbors.
Sen. Chuck Wiger
(District 43, DFL)
Phone: 651-770-0283
(call or text)
Email: Sen.Chuck.Wiger@senate.mn
1. COVID-19: combat and recover
Safety and keeping the state open are my priority.
We should:
• Work with public health and the private sector
• Provide objective, reliable information
• Funding for vaccines, testing, personal protection, economic recovery and mental health services.
Ongoing efforts by frontline workers are deeply appreciated, but we need bipartisan agreement regarding their bonus pay.
2. Education: stabilize funding, reduce mandates
The challenges facing our students, families, teachers and staff have grown. We must stabilize funding, increase mental health support, reduce mandates and increase staff diversity. Focus on recovery, respecting one another and civility. Remember, students are our future.
3. Bonding/infrastructure: clean water, higher education, housing, highways, public safety
We need a bonding bill addressing the great needs in our communities and state. As a member of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, my priority is clean water projects, higher education, housing, highways and public safety.
Local proposals I will author include the White Bear Lake public safety building, facility maintenance funding for Century College, the Birchwood lift station for waste water processing and more. Additional money is available thanks to the recent federal infrastructure bill.
4. Public Safety: support bipartisan efforts to improve safety
Public safety is on the minds of many, and people need to feel safe. Governor Walz recently appointed a bipartisan group to help address this. I look forward to hearing recommendations from the Governor’s Council on Justice Reinvestment that we can enact this year.
5. Eliminate racism: work together
As our communities, state and nation grow in diversity, it’s imperative that government, the private sector, all of us, work together to eliminate all forms of racism.
6. Social Security: eliminate state tax
I continue to support removing the state income tax from Social Security income. Seniors worked very hard, and deserve the exemption as provided by most states.
My upcoming committee assignments include: E-12 Finance and Policy (Ranking Member/Minority Lead), Local Government, Veterans & Military Affairs, and the Capital Investment Committee; Subcommittee on Mn Water Policy, Legislative Coordinating Commission.
Sen. Jason Isaacson
(District 42, DFL)
Phone: 651-296-5537
Email: Use form available at https://www.senate.mn/members/email-form/1231
Education
Our students, parents, teachers and staff have faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have all had to make tremendous sacrifices, and juggle between remote learning and being safe in the classroom. What’s clear is, every student deserves a world-class education, no matter their zip code or what they look like. With a large surplus, we must fully invest in our students to help them recover from the effects of this pandemic and to ensure they can learn safely and effectively. We must also address our chronic underfunding of schools, including investments in mental health supports and equity initiatives like increasing the number of teachers of color.
Bonding/capital investment
Traditionally, the even year of a biennium is focused on a bonding bill. Bonding is the best tool we have to create jobs and strengthen our public infrastructure by investing public money into public works. This can include roads and bridges, water infrastructure, and our colleges and universities just to name some examples.
For this year’s bill, I will be pushing for two local projects: a new Fire Department Headquarters for the Lake Johanna Fire Department, and for new multi-use trails near Mounds View High School.
What makes bonding unique is it is the only bill that requires a supermajority, which means any bill must have bipartisan support. I am optimistic that by the end of this session, we will have passed a strong bill that truly invests in our state.
Climate change/ environment
Climate change is an existential threat to our way of life in Minnesota, and we must take bold action to address it. I will work with my colleagues to push for initiatives that can move us as quickly as possible off of fossil fuels and towards clean and renewable energy, investments in public transit, and incentives for electric vehicles. We must also take steps that protect our air and water, including stronger regulatory actions and better standards that will reduce the amount of pollutants in our environment.
Rep. Peter Fischer
(District 43A, DFL)
Phone: 651-296-0563
Email: Rep.Peter.Fischer@house.mn
The 2022 Legislative Session begins on Jan. This year, I will continue to work on protecting our state’s natural resources and environment, including the many different animals and species that call Minnesota home. I’ll continue to advocate for ensuring our water quality is protected from pollution, and expand the use of renewable energy.
We must also promote high-quality affordable housing opportunities for all Minnesotans and those who may be housing insecure. Having worked with youth experiencing homelessness for over 14 years, this is an issue I will work tirelessly for.
We also must take steps to address the ongoing pandemic, particularly in the realm of education. Our teachers’ mental health has been tested the past 23 months, with previous sacrifices such as purchasing their own classroom equipment, working late hours, and responding to the needs of large class sizes being exacerbated by the pandemic. We must do our part and fully fund public education, and give thanks to the teachers out there.
