2021 Legislative Preview

This is the opening week of the ninety-second session of the Minnesota Legislature. Members take oaths of office, elect leaders and officers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many priorities.
We have a daunting task to accomplish in 2021 at the legislature. We have a budget that must be balanced and a deficit that must be brought under control. I know I am speaking directly to each of you when I say that we are already taxed too much here in Minnesota. With that, it is irresponsible to suggest that we should raise taxes even further to address the deficit. We must work to stop wasteful spending, remove the onerous burdens on our businesses, and ask this question of every bill that comes before us: Is this Constitutional, and does it serve the greater good of all Minnesotans?
And we must end the constitutionally abhorrent overreach of the Emergency Powers of Governor Walz. I do not believe that previous generations of Minnesota Legislators envisioned a situation where the lawful application of the need for an executive power is extended past the immediacy of an emergency to construct a governorship that usurps the oversight of our legislature.
Power, like taxes, is hard to wrest back once it is implemented.
We must not allow a crisis to be the reason we forgo our form of government. We cannot allow a single executive to thwart the constitutional oversight of our legislature and the well and trusted process of allowing our citizens to have a say in their government. We must not allow the will of the people to be cast aside for the simple convenience of speed. If we allow this, we are no longer a government of, for, and by the people.
Government is slow and ponderous. It should be. It allows the time for contemplation, for testimony, for impassioned pleas from those that will be helped or harmed by the authority of our government. A government that is backed by the crushing weight of fines, penalties and yes, the removal of our liberties through incarceration.
My number one priority for the upcoming session is to return our government to the people. If we can not do that, nothing else matters.
As the incoming chair of the Senate’s Education Committee, my agenda this year will be focused on improving the way we deliver education. Minnesota has long prided itself on having one of the best education systems in the country. But that system is not working for many Minnesotans — especially low-income families and families of color. In fact, as of 2019 barely more than 50% of students are meeting math standards and 58% are meeting reading standards. That’s a failure. We have a moral duty to do better.
Here is where we start:
Reopen schools immediately. We have to get kids back into the classrooms right away. The governor’s plan moves too slowly and doesn’t include all students. The evidence is overwhelming that schools are safe, kids will be safe, schools are not meaningful spreaders of the virus, and that distance learning is devastating to students.
Focus on improving childhood literacy — achieve 90% proficiency in five years! We have to get these kids on the right track at an early age. That means recommitting ourselves to improving literacy by third grade. We are ready to give educators what they need and want. We have a plan.
Opportunity scholarships for disadvantaged students. We need to give every student an equal opportunity to succeed; we need to empower parents and educators. There is overwhelming support in minority communities for this change. People want choice and self-determination. It will liberate parents and educators and vastly improve outcomes.
Listen to parents, teachers and families. This will be first, second, third and always. My job is to represent kids, parents and teachers. My job is not to represent bureaucrats and political professionals.
One of my biggest priorities for the upcoming session is to hear from fewer lobbyists. Instead, our committee will listen to more parents and families who are being failed by existing policies, as well as more teachers on the ground who have to operate under the guidelines we give them.
