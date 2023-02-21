MINNEAPOLIS — Two men have been charged in separate indictments by a federal grand jury for their roles in online romance fraud schemes, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
According to separate indictments, Solomon Eghosa Wilfred, 42, of Coon Rapids, and Dodzi Kwame Kordorwu, 36, of Brooklyn Park, knowingly and intentionally participated in and facilitated online romance fraud schemes that targeted primarily elderly victims.
As part of the schemes, the perpetrators contacted victims through email and other online social media applications, using false personas to obtain victims’ trust. The scheme participants typically sought a romantic connection with the victims including suggestions of marriage. For example, according to the indictment, Wilfred mailed cards and rings on numerous occasions to victims located in other states. Once a relationship was established, the scheme participants would introduce the victims to others, such as a purported assistant, diplomat, government official, or even supposed law enforcement officers. The intermediaries furthered the scheme by helping with purported logistical issues and lulling the victims. It was further part of the scheme that the participants of the fraud scheme would request money from victims consistent with the supposed needs of the false personas. Scheme participants routinely increased the size of the requests over time and would direct victims to send money and other items of value to specific addresses.
According to court documents, Wilfred and Kordorwu used numerous addresses and/or bank accounts to receive and process packages and funds sent by victims under false and fraudulent pretenses. Between May 2018 and June 2022, Kordorwu received more than $2.3 million in fraud proceeds from electronic fund transfers and approximately 90 separate victim mailings. Kordorwu used some of the proceeds for his personal benefit and shared proceeds with other scheme participants. Between June 2020 and March 2021, Wilfred received over 400 victim packages containing more than $1.2 million in fraud proceeds and used some of the proceeds for his personal benefit and shared proceeds with other scheme participants.
Wilfred is charged with seven counts of mail fraud. In a separate indictment, Kordorwu is charged with eight counts of mail fraud. Both defendants made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and a digital forensic investor with Hennepin County.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jordan L. Sing and Robert M. Lewis are prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
