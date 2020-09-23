The Lino Lakes Police Department, Centennial Lakes Police Department, Lino Lakes Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to report of crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 4th Avenue in the city of Lino Lakes around 5:13 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Early indications show that a 37-year-old male from Ham Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a 36-year-old female from Isanti as a passenger. While traveling east on Main Street, the motorcycle lost control, slid and struck another vehicle. The male and female were both ejected.
The female was airlifted, and the male was transported via ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center. Both individuals are in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
