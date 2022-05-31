LINO LAKES–Betsy Larey and Trent Anderson have been teaching golf for a long time. This summer, they hope to be busier than ever, now that two junior programs have been added at Chomonix Golf Course in Lino Lakes.
A Junior Golf Learning Program is for ages 8-12 who are new to the game or need help with the basic skills. There are two three-week sessions offered, one in June and one in July.
Also coming is the Junior Golf Performance Academy for middle through high school players who have experience and would like to play competitive golf. That program runs for eight weeks and includes small group instruction, private lessons, on-course play and weekly video lessons mailed weekly.
“Our instructor-to-player ratio is 3-to-1 to ensure every player receives individual attention,” Larey said.
Neither Larey nor Anderson is a stranger to teaching the sport. Larey is a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) professional who has been teaching since 1995. She’s served as the women’s coach at Carleton College in Northfield; Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida; and White Bear Lake Area High School. She’s also been the swing coach at Centennial High School. She currently teaches adults and juniors at Keller Golf Course in St. Paul as well as at Chomonix in Lino Lakes.
Anderson has been the women’s golf coach at Bethel University in St. Paul since 2010. In 2021, he led the team to the NCAA Division III National Championships and was named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Coach of the Year in 2020. He was an all-star athlete in multiple sports at Bethel during his college career. He currently teaches science at Centennial Middle School.
Larey said she hopes to have about 24 players for the Junior Golf Performance Academy and 50 for the Junior Golf Learning Program.
“We do have a maximum number of spots available, so if parents are interested we ask that they please sign up as soon as possible,” she said. “I’ve been offering a Girls Golf Performance Academy for years, as I believe once girls get to middle school they don’t get as much individual attention as boys.”
Larey added, “When I got the chance to offer this at Chomonix, it was a great opportunity to bring Trent on board to start a program for the boys as well as working with the girls.”
Interested golfers and parents interested in either or both programs can call Larey at 651-470-2297. For more information, visit www.juniorgolfatchomonix.com.
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
