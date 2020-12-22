The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Minnesota last week, and more are on the way, offering a glimmer of hope that the end of the pandemic may well be in sight.
Gov. Tim Walz laid out the state’s distribution plan in a recent press conference. Frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine and could be vaccinated as soon as the end of the month.
The vaccines come from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, which have both sought emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine late Friday, Dec. 11, and to the Moderna vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18.
Approval comes as good news following a week where the state’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 4,000.
“This day is real … It’s happening. It is ready,” Walz said of vaccinations. However, he encouraged Minnesotans to remain cautious. “We are at the worst part of the worst part of this pandemic,” he said. “Just because this vaccine is coming now, it is not a panacea to get through this.”
Minnesota is expected to receive 183,400 doses by the end of December, which is not nearly enough to cover everyone in the state. Accordingly, those early vaccinations will first go to health care workers and long-term care facility residents, following a recommendation made by an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All Minnesotans will be able to get vaccinated for free, but officials caution that availability will not be widespread for some time.
“Vaccine will be rolled out in a phased approach, and this is because we won’t have all the vaccine that we need or want right away,” said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) infectious disease and control director.
After health care workers and long-term care residents, officials anticipate that essential workers—including teachers, first responders, public transit workers and others—will be next in line, per guidance from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on equitable allocation. People with underlying health conditions and/or those 65 and older are expected to follow.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses within roughly a month of each other, so an individual who gets vaccinated will not be immune from COVID-19 right away.
“If you consider that it takes our body’s immune system a little while to develop immunity, we’re saying that it takes about six weeks from the time someone receives their first vaccine and when they might expect to have protection from COVID,” Ehresmann said.
As the state rolls out its vaccine distribution plan and Minnesotans wait to get vaccinated, officials recommend continued precaution against contracting and spreading coronavirus, particularly mask-wearing and social distancing.
“It will be probably six months before this humongous vaccine campaign is really well underway,” said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We are not going to stop our efforts until everyone is vaccinated that wants to be, but in the meantime, we ask for your patience and your continued collective work and individual work to do the things we know will slow the spread of this virus.”
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
