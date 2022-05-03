Over 20 readers took the time to complete our “Earth Smarts Quiz,” in the Earth Day week issue. We had entries from White Bear Lake, White Bear Township, Pine Springs, Vadnais Heights, Hugo, Lino Lakes, Shoreview and even one entry from Valparaiso, Indiana.
Sixteen people answered all six questions correctly and were entered into a drawing to win prizes. Prizes included organics recycling bins, water bottles and gift cards. Thank you to all of the businesses and the city of Circle Pines for supporting the quiz. Special thank you to the city of Hugo, the city of White Bear Lake and local businesses for donating the prizes.
The winners are:
• John Hunt of White Bear Lake
• Kristi O’Brien of Hugo
• Charles Swanson of Lino Lakes
• Debra Nelson of Hugo
Congratulations to all of the winners!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.