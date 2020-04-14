McLaren, DeLorean, Lamborghini, Vanderhall, Lotus Elise, Corvette, Ferrari — you name it, it was there.
It all started when Blaine resident Amy DeMent put a call out on social media. “My son Gavin's 11th birthday is on April 7 and, sadly, there will be no party. He has autism and loves cars. So I would like to see you drive by and honk for him ... It's the little things that count.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DeMent still wanted to do something special for Gavin, who is a fifth grader at Golden Lake Elementary. She thought maybe 30 cars would show up, but she had no idea that car and bike lovers from all over the state would roll by their home on 93rd Avenue in Blaine.
“It was amazing. I never in my wildest dreams expected to see that many people. It was unreal. His dad (Corey Pritzl) and I are so blown away and grateful,” she said. “It wasn't even supposed to be a parade. I would guess there were roughly 2,000 cars, and we didn't even get to see them all. It was the birthday of a lifetime.”
DeMent's post went viral; share after share, more and more car groups and car lovers agreed to show up to the Cub Foods off of Highway 65 in Blaine and head over to Gavin's for a parade.
Blaine resident Ali Alarahawi was one of the many people who helped to organize the event. He belongs to a number of car clubs. “I managed to get 350-plus people to meet me in a Cub Foods parking lot. I can’t believe the love of the community. It makes me so happy,” he said. “Cars were the one thing that kept me having so much fun growing up, so I understand. It broke my heart that he couldn’t have a party because of the pandemic.”
Andrea Cunningham, who grew up in Blaine, was eager to help too. She is a part of the truck club Twin Cities Trucks. She saw the post on social media and was able to get members of her truck club and members of True Trucks MN to come too.
“It was really awesome. We thought it was going to be a small little thing. We were so blown away by how big it got,” Cunningham said. “It touched a lot of hearts and was a very special thing for a little boy from Blaine.”
Gavin's parents did the best they could to keep the parade a secret, but when a DeLorean parked outside their house, Gavin knew something was up.
All day, car after car appeared, and from 4:30 to 8:30 that night it was a steady stream of cars, bikes and fire engines, many of them decorated with signs and balloons. While driving by, people honked their horns, shouted happy birthday, did burnouts and blared sirens. Many people handed presents and cards out their windows to Gavin.
Because a traffic jam led to a request from law enforcement to end the parade by 8:30 p.m., many cars were not able to drive by Gavin's home.
DeMent said Gavin received many thoughtful gifts from total strangers. Many of the gifts and cards had yet to be opened the morning of April 8, when Press Publications spoke to DeMent.
Gavin was diagnosed with autism at the age of 9. DeMent said Gavin’s obsession with cars and skateboards should have been a huge sign that he might have autism: obsessions, repetitive behavior and routines can often be a source of enjoyment and a way to cope with everyday life, according to the National Autistic Society.
Gavin's fascination with cars begin to show at the age of 3, his mother said. Gavin's stepfather is a mechanic, and his grandpa used to drag race in Brainerd. “It is his passion,” DeMent said. “He has always been around cars.”
Now, thanks to additional time at home during distance learning, Gavin's dad has taught him how to change the oil, brakes and spark plugs.
Gavin was really shocked by all of the cars that showed up to celebrate his special day. “It was overwhelming for him, but in a good way,” DeMent said.
“(We) never in our wildest dreams thought my one post could make that much impact. The outpouring of love was just amazing,” she said.
“You have your typical kids that can deal with drastic change, but you have your kids that can't, and Gavin is one of them. This showed him you will be okay, you will get through this.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
