10th annual Chain of Giving boasts new theme, venue

The Chain of Lakes will host its Chain of Giving event May 6 in Hugo. 

The Chain of Lakes Rotary is switching things up for its 10th annual Chain of Giving fundraiser. 

The event is slated for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Historically, the event has been held in March at Infinite Campus in Blaine, but this year the event will be held in May at the new Peder Pedersen Pavilion, which is located in Lions Volunteer Park in Hugo. 

