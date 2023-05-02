10th annual Chain of Giving boasts new theme, venue

The Chain of Lakes Rotary is switching things up for its 10th annual Chain of Giving fundraiser.
The event is slated for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Historically, the event has been held in March at Infinite Campus in Blaine, but this year the event will be held in May at the new Peder Pedersen Pavilion, which is located in Lions Volunteer Park in Hugo.
“We wanted to try something different,” explained Rotary President Patrick Antonen. “We were looking to go somewhere new.”
Also new this year is the “Comedy de Mayo” theme, since the fundraiser falls the day after Cinco de Mayo. The event will feature an hourlong comedy show by Kevin Cahak, a Mexican buffet from El Zócalo and desserts from Kingdom Baking. In addition to outdoor yard games, there will be additional games, raffles and other chances to win prizes.
The event will raise funds for Centennial Schools’ Angel Fund, which gives all students in middle school and high school the opportunity to participate in activities and sports offered through the schools and community education.
“Come support your community,” Antonen said. “It’s a worthy cause, and a night to get out and have some fun.”
In addition to its goal to raise funds for area youth, the Rotary is hopeful the event will encourage more community members to get involved in Rotary and spread its message of “service above self.”
Tickets for Chain of Giving can be purchased in advance online at chainoflakesrotary.com. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.
