The Lino Lakes City Council took the following action at its Jan. 13 meeting:
• Heard from resident Allen Moser, who lives on Marshan Lane, during open mike. Moser shared two of his concerns with the council. He said for the past 13 years, motorists have used the dead-end street to try to get to the YMCA. “It is a real public safety issue,” he said. “We have children and pets, and people just race down the avenue. The speed limit is 30 and I have people going by me at 40.” Moser requested the council consider adding more signs. “The public has no reason to go back that way unless they live on Marshan Lane,” he said.
Larry Evans, who also lives on Marshan Lane, said, “It is a problem. It isn't a once-in-a-while occurrence, it is a daily occurrence. They come in, realize they went the wrong way, turn around in my driveway and leave twice as fast as they came in.”
Moser's other issue was that semis are utilizing jake brakes within the city limits in the wee hours of the morning while residents are still trying to sleep. “I believe it is illegal to use jake brakes in a residential area.” Moser requested more signage be installed.
• Heard from resident Robert Nelson, who wanted to talk about the proposed Birch Street improvements. “I don't know how much input the city has had, but it seems to me not very much. I attended the first open house and instead of an information session, it was ‘This is what we are going to do,’” he said. “I had lots of questions for the engineers and none of them have been answered. Numerous calls have gone unanswered from the county.”
Nelson said he has a lot of concerns about the proposed roundabouts, especially the newly proposed one at Old Birch Street. “That one should be a no-no. That one will sneak up on people who are new to the area,” he said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said the project is still in the blueprint stages, but there will be another open house from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Hall.
• Appointed election judges for the special election Feb. 11 and approved annual appointments for 2020.
• Updated the drug and alcohol testing policies for employees. Human Resources Manager Karissa Bartholomew explained that the city has two separate drug and alcohol policies, one for employees who operate commercial vehicles subject to the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) standards, and one for all other employees.
Councilman Christopher Lyden said he had some concerns with how much responsibility the DOT policy puts on supervisors. “I don't know how comfortable I am with that, that puts the supervisor in jeopardy ... if something does go wrong, it is all on that one person,” he said.
Bartholomew said, “I do feel very comfortable having that responsibility placed on supervisors. They are the individuals seeing our employees day in and day out ... they are the best person to identify if something is off.”
• Accepted the donation of two plaques to the police and fire departments from Lino Lakes resident Tim Rystrom. The plaques will be on display in the public safety department. “My sincere appreciation to Mr. Rystrom. They are done really nicely, and will look great at City Hall,” Rafferty said.
• Accepted quotes and awarded a construction contract for $76,501 to Northway Irrigation for irrigation controller upgrades. The project would upgrade irrigation controllers in 14 of the city's irrigation systems to water-efficient smart controllers with local moisture sensors.
City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that the irrigation volumes at the targeted locations use an average of 9.2 million gallons annually. Smart controllers have been found to reduce water use by up to 50%, which would save the city 4.6 million gallons annually.
• Approved the sale of 0.71 acres (30,823 square feet) of wetland bank credits for $72,434 to BL Holdings, LLC. Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the Wetland Conservation Act (WCA) requires replacement of any construction-related wetland impacts on a square foot basis. Minnesota's wetland banking program includes both private and state-sponsored wetland banks, which have "credits" that are used to offset (mitigate) authorized wetland impacts.
The city currently has two wetland banks in place. One is located east of I-35E and south of CSAH 14 and the other is located west of Lake Drive and north of Main Street. The latest acquisition is intended to mitigate potential wetland impacts related to a pending residential development along 20th Avenue.
The next City Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the council chambers. There will be a work session immediately beforehand at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
Shannon Granholm
