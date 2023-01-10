Sheriff Brad Wise became the 18th sheriff of Anoka County at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Former Sheriff James Stewart hosted the ceremony, and Judge Sean Gibbs administered the oath. 

Wise was raised on a farm in western Minnesota (Madison) until his family moved to Coon Rapids when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Augsburg University, and later a Master of Arts in leadership from the University of St. Thomas. His professional life began working in management in the hotel industry. Along the way, he became personally acquainted with police officers and changed his career goal to law enforcement. Wise’s first public safety position was with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, where he worked in communications. He then transitioned to police work, first for the city of Robbinsdale as a patrol officer and eventually for his hometown, Coon Rapids. For the next 27 years he served the citizens in a variety of roles including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant and investigative captain. In 2011, he was appointed Coon Rapids Police Chief, a position he held until he retired in 2022. 

