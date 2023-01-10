Sheriff Brad Wise became the 18th sheriff of Anoka County at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Former Sheriff James Stewart hosted the ceremony, and Judge Sean Gibbs administered the oath.
Wise was raised on a farm in western Minnesota (Madison) until his family moved to Coon Rapids when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Augsburg University, and later a Master of Arts in leadership from the University of St. Thomas. His professional life began working in management in the hotel industry. Along the way, he became personally acquainted with police officers and changed his career goal to law enforcement. Wise’s first public safety position was with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, where he worked in communications. He then transitioned to police work, first for the city of Robbinsdale as a patrol officer and eventually for his hometown, Coon Rapids. For the next 27 years he served the citizens in a variety of roles including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant and investigative captain. In 2011, he was appointed Coon Rapids Police Chief, a position he held until he retired in 2022.
“The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is a proud organization of professionals committed to excellence. I am grateful and proud to be elected the next Anoka County Sheriff and will continue to build on what is great,” Wise said. “My devotion to service, accountability and action will only continue to ensure Anoka County citizens receive only the best.”
After Wise was sworn in, his first act was to administer the oath of office to new Chief Deputy Paul Ireland. Ireland began his law enforcement career in 1989 as a patrol officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department and advanced through the department as a patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, patrol captain and support services captain. In 2019, he retired as the deputy chief of police, working under then-Police Chief Brad Wise. Ireland obtained a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement from Mankato State University and completed the School of Police Staff & Command from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.
"I served the citizens of Coon Rapids for over 30 years and retired just before some of the most trying times for our nation,” Ireland said. “I believe my time away from law enforcement will give me the perspective needed to be an asset as I begin this new chapter. I look forward to serving the citizens of the county, and I will strive to uphold the historically excellent standards and reputation of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.”
