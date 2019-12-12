CENTERVILLE — A neighbor has been charged in connection to an incident that resulted in the death of a 3 1/2-year-old dachshund named Buddy in Centerville.
Larry Allen Hanson, 61, of Centerville, has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals. The felony offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.
“Today (Dec. 11) marks one week since Buddy's passing,” said Buddy's owner Danielle Rajewsky. “I am so happy that this is moving forward and that they are charging him. This is a positive direction in a bad situation. I feel like Buddy didn't die in vain over some stupid act.”
According to the criminal complaint, a Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) officer was dispatched to an animal cruelty report just after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at a residence on Clear Ridge in Centerville. Rajewsky explained she brought Buddy to the vet after she thought her other dog, North, a 6-month-old a bluenose pitbull, had been too rough with Buddy.
While at Otter Lake Animal Hospital, the veterinarian confirmed that Buddy's injuries were not caused by another animal: an X-ray revealed a pellet gun projectile lodged in Buddy's brain. Buddy passed away from his injuries 19 hours later.
As soon as Rajewsky found out a human had caused Buddy's injuries, she said she was convinced it was Hanson. The criminal complaint mentions a former incident where Hanson went after Rajewsky's dogs with a broomstick. “I instantly knew who it was because of where Buddy was laying in the snow,” she said. Rajewsky noted that she, as well as a friend who has been staying at her home, have heard the neighbor make threatening remarks such as, “I am going to get you, you little bastard.”
The day of the incident, an officer made contact with Hanson, who said he could not remember if he had been outside that morning. Hanson was also asked if he shot his neighbor's dog and owned a pellet gun, both of which he denied. He also stated he did not like dogs.
According to the complaint, officers also spoke to Hanson's wife, who confirmed that there was a pellet gun in the house and offered to show them, but the pellet gun could not be located. The wife said her husband does not like the neighbor’s dogs, the complaint noted, and has threatened to shoot them with a pellet gun in the past. When asked if she thought her husband shot Buddy, she reportedly said “yes.”
On Dec. 5, officers met with Hanson and his wife and the complaint states that Hanson admitted that he had shot Buddy with a pellet gun. He said he did not like the dogs barking and admitted to striking the dog with a broom handle earlier this year. Hanson also admitted that he had thrown his pellet gun over a fence into his neighbor's yard. Hanson said he did not intend to kill Buddy when he shot him, but rather “sting” him.
“Animal cruelty, of any kind, is particularly heinous because of the inability of the victim to speak for itself. In making this a felony level offense, the legislature clearly affirmed its commitment to protecting animals and prosecuting violators to the full extent of the law,” said CLPD Lt. Russell Blanck.
“While we handle all crimes with diligence, this one particularly hit home for several reasons. A domestic pet is, as was the case here, a treasured family member. Many officers involved in the case are pet owners in general, and dog owners in particular. We appreciate how a pet rounds out the family unit.”
He added, “The area where the crime took place is one of the quietest in the city of Centerville. The community was rightfully upset by the nature of the crime. We owed nothing less to the victim, her family and the community to attempt to have this matter charged out at the highest level, and we are gratified the Anoka County Attorney’s Office saw it the same way. We do not believe there is any continuing danger to the community and have taken steps to assure the same.”
To honor Buddy's memory, Rajewsky has set up a Facebook page called “Justice for Buddy.” There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with Buddy's outstanding medical bills. You can find it by searching “Justice for Buddy and Medical Expenses.”
