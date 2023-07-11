Music on the Lake – it’s Golden

The city of Circle Pines and Centennial Community Education will once again host Music on the Lake from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Golden Lake Park. The free concert will feature The Revolution 5, a Beatles tribute band. Pictured is Special Works DJ who provides some dance tunes for a crowd of all ages.

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

