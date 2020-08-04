The first and only Music on the Lake — It’s Golden concert this summer was held Thursday, July 30 at Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines. The concert featured the husband and wife duo, The Floras.
Centennial Community Education and the city of Circle Pines teamed up to ensure that residents could still enjoy a concert in the park with fellow community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first performance of the season was supposed to be June 11, which had to be postponed. Attendees were encouraged to wear masks and required to bring their own chairs/blankets to sit on while maintaining social distancing.
The Floras eclectic sound weaves many different genres into their performances; the 50s, Americana, country and gospel. Unfortunately the concert that was scheduled for Aug. 6 has been canceled. — Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
