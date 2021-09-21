Dozens of hot rod and vintage car owners gathered recently in the early evening sun outside Cowboy’s Saloon during the 4th annual car show that was one of the featured events during the Lexington Fall Festival.
According to organizers, the purpose of the festival was to bring together local businesses and citizens of all ages to encourage a spirit of pride, a sense of community and an atmosphere of community celebration. — Photos by Paul Dols
