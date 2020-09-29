Waylon James Bosto, 29, of Hibbing, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence) in connection to a crash that killed one victim this past June.
According to the criminal complaint, the Lino Lakes, Blaine and Centennial Lakes police departments responded to a serious crash at 2:26 p.m. June 1 on southbound I-35W, south of Lake Drive, in Lino Lakes. The crash involved three vehicles.
Upon arrival, officers saw a seriously injured man lying unconscious on the pavement. The three vehicles were significantly damaged and all of the occupants were injured and required medical attention. A man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries 11 days later.
Per the complaint, law enforcement established that a Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Bosto, was driving southbound on I-35W with three passengers. Bosto admitted he saw an SUV parked behind a pickup on the shoulder of the roadway and rear-ended the SUV. At the time of impact, a man was standing at the SUV’s passenger window, leaning in, giving directions to the driver.
The State Patrol investigated the crash. According to investigators, they eliminated the possibility that a malfunction or mechanical issue caused the crash. The accident reconstruction report determined that at the time of impact, the Ford was speeding, traveling 78-88 mph in a 70-mph zone. In addition, the State Patrol concluded that the Ford left its lane of travel and drove on the shoulder, rear-ending the SUV. At the time of the crash, Bosto only had a learner’s permit to drive.
Criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence), a felony, carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years and/or a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.