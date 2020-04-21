The Haakenson family decided to help neighbors by constructing and filling a free little pantry, located on Syndicate Avenue in Lexington near Cowboy’s Saloon. The pantry is filled with items like pasta, sauce, rice, oatmeal, tortillas, granola bars, fruit snacks, canned vegetables, soups, Ziploc bags, mashed potatoes, Peeps (for Easter) and much more. People are invited to donate items if they are able. The family said they need more personal care items for the pantry. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.