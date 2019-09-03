Justice officially retired from the job Sept. 1. Justice became the second police K-9 to serve the Lino Lakes community when he joined the public safety team in August 2012. Justice had over 270 deployments, located 32 suspects/missing persons and performed 45 public demonstrations throughout his career. He was recognized for his abilities by the United States Police Canine Association with five top-level awards.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.