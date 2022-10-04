Latest News
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, October 4, 2022
- Football: Mustangs top Anoka 17-7 for first win
- Cross country: Zephyr girls 5th, boys 6th among 22 at Farmington
- Girls soccer: Cougar blank Maple Grove 3-0, Champlin Park 1-0
- Volleyball: Zephyrs tip Simley in conference, then win Chisago Lakes tourney
- Tennis: Mahtomedi nips Bears 4-3 at Yacht Club, playoffs next
- Football teams: Special teams spark Cougar comeback against Wayzata, 18-14
- Football: Mahtomedi trips Panthers 35-21, face Cadets in duel of unbeatens next
- Blaine takes Lexington to court over water system
- Public safety building expansion moves forward
- Football: Stillwater fends off Nears 35-28 in aerial circus
- Water skiers ‘Century Club’ finally has female member
- Cross country: Cougar boys, girls champs at Osseo Invitational
- Downtown Hugo project moves ahead to council
- Mahtomedi city budget takes substantial leap
- Concert last event for city’s ‘original sports bar’
- Letters to the Editor
