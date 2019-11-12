Quad Community Press: E-edition, November 12, 2019 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Familiar face, new role Honoring those who serve Centennial Library partakes in inaugural Statewide Star Party Quad-area STEM event encourages inquisitive minds Police Reports Letters to the Editor Safe Harbor Program succeeds in supporting at-risk youth Quad Community Press: E-edition, November 12, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhite Bear schools bond passes, board members electedMounds View levy passes, board members electedMatthew’s Family Restaurant abruptly closes its doorsResident voices concern about Lake Drive2019 Quad area election resultsFormer student hand-delivers teacher's awardHigh school selects ‘hilarious’ farce for fall playSteakhouse coming to Hugo?District court judge allows conditional restart for Water GremlinRandy Kopesky, former Lakeland Shores mayor, struck and killed on I-94 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAre you in favor of the White Bear Lake School District 624 bond referendum? (3)Soccer: Cougar girls face Lakeville South, boys face Washburn in state openers (1)Lexington Lofts ‘not a Lexington building’ (1) Upcoming Events Nov 12 In-Home Respite Companion Training for Family & Friends Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 12 Baby Drop-in Play Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 12 Drop-in DIY for Teens Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 12 Community Ed Singing Opportunity for the Holidays Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 13 Family Storytime: Stillwater Public Library Wed, Nov 13, 2019 Nov 13 BookHounds Book Club Wed, Nov 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.