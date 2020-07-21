Latest News
- Fire in White Bear Lake
- Masks required indoors starting next week
- Bee hobbyists urge council to reconsider city code
- Kids Club heads outdoors for story time
- Another Cougar set for D-I basketball: Jenna Guyer
- Centennial utilizes CARES Act funding for Chromebooks
- Centennial Schools preparing for MDE decision
- MDE releases results of state-wide poll on school year
Most Popular
Articles
- Face coverings required in public starting Friday
- Lions Park plans move ahead without water feature
- Wild Wings of Oneka is dealing with pandemic, and is for sale
- Centennial youth lead peaceful protest against racism, inequality
- Surfside Seaplane Base: 50 years of thanks
- Property on County Road E catching developer’s eye
- Saying goodbye to the Patriot Ride
- New venture’s motto: ‘You Buy — We Fly’
- Cows on the MOOve!
- T and Nae germinate flower and produce business
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.