The special general election for the Anoka County Commissioner District 6 seat will be held Feb. 11. Candidates Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen won the special primary election back in November. The seat is vacant due to former commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah being selected as the county administrator.
There will be a special election Feb. 11 to fill one seat on the Lino Lakes City Council. The seat is currently vacant due to former Councilman Rob Rafferty winning the November election to become mayor.
