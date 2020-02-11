Latest News
- 2020 Anoka County, Lino Lakes special election results
- Centennial Senior Class King
- Love that lasts
- County shares 3 options for Birch Street
- Suspects in Lino Lakes US Bank robbery located
- Centerville native awarded Outstanding Teen title
- Health officials: Coronavirus poses ‘low immediate risk’ to Minnesotans, but state prepared to respond
- ‘A mighty political experiment’ turns a century old
Most Popular
Articles
- New sports center unveiled on dome footprint
- Historic Lakeside Club restaurant approaches closing time
- Firefighter retires after 40 years of service
- White Bear Lake Police reports
- Hop on board for downtown station tour
- Trail group hopes for $4 million slice of bonding pie
- Dance team: Viewettes place 3rd in section jazz, advance to state
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Lino Lakes teen speed skater is Team USA member with Olympic goals
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote on Feb. 11, if so, who do you plan to vote for Anoka County Commissioner?
The special general election for the Anoka County Commissioner District 6 seat will be held Feb. 11. Candidates Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen won the special primary election back in November. The seat is vacant due to former commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah being selected as the county administrator.
You voted:
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote on Feb. 11, if so, who do you plan to vote for Lino Lakes City Council?
There will be a special election Feb. 11 to fill one seat on the Lino Lakes City Council. The seat is currently vacant due to former Councilman Rob Rafferty winning the November election to become mayor.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.