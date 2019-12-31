Quad Community Press: E-edition, December 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Quad Community Press: 2019 Year in Review Behave your Best equips teachers and parents with tools LETTER TO THE EDITOR Quad Community Press: E-edition, December 31, 2019 Hockey: Mahtomedi girls top Cambridge 4-0 in Brooks tourney opener Hockey: Centennial girls beat SPU 4-1 in Brooks tournament Basketball: Cougar girls beat Rogers 65-49, finish 3-0 in Roseville tourney Basketball: Zephyr girls clip PEM 65-53 at Rotary event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIsanti business looking into Matthew’s locationDNR looking into possible illegal sales of venisonOlympian on (lake) iceNo decisions yet on Bruce Vento trail extensionNeighbor charged in connection to dog's deathSheriff’s office receives $20,000 grant for Shop with a CopBlue Christmas: In 2nd book, author shares lessons learned from lossWhite Bear Police ReportsBasketball: Cougar girls clip Cooper 61-49 at Roseville tournamentBasketball: Mounds View boys (9-0) trip Rosemount and Coon Rapids in holiday tournament Images Videos CommentedWhite Bear delegates to Germany get taste of global climate issue (1)Design round 2 adds 3rd roundabout to Birch (1)To preserve or build new? (1)Shoreview tax levy proposed at $12.8 million (1)State agencies make it Water Gremlin meeting No. 4 (1) Upcoming Events Dec 31 Sing In the New Year® Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Jan 1 New Year’s PJ Party Wed, Jan 1, 2020 Jan 4 Brick Party Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 4 Dear Lenny: Bernstein’s Life in Songs & Letters Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Jan 7 continuing level yoga Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Jan 7 Baby & Toddler Storytime Tue, Jan 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.