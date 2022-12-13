White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.