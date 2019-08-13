Quad Community Press: E-edition, August 13, 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Quad Community Press: E-edition, August 13, 2019 Hockey: Hughes selected for another national team Baseball; Mounds View VFW loses state opener, keeps going with 3 wins Lino Lakes runner completes quest: Marathons in all 50 states Operatunity Theatre holds inaugural opera festival on St. Croix Annual Tour de Bar benefit ride rolls toward record Neighbors still keeping watch over Water Gremlin White Bear Lake Police Reports Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWater Gremlin not happy with pollution control equipmentAnnual Tour de Bar benefit ride rolls toward recordHands-free cellphone bill now law: Here’s what to knowNeighbors still keeping watch over Water GremlinPeace Corps volunteer helps harvest rainwater in NepalNailing it: Summer camp inspires girls to pursue construction careersState Fair: ‘The longest marathon you will ever run’Rare Mustang resurfaces 50 years after rolling off factory floorOperatunity Theatre holds inaugural opera festival on St. CroixWhite Bear Lake Police Reports Images Videos CommentedWhite Bear Schools bond would be biggest in state history (4)Bad actors on bad behavior ‘ruining lake life’ (2)Give me a home where the butterflies roam (1)Someone’s next dream home hits market (1)Letters to the Editor (1)Constituents crowd Emmer's town hall to talk health care, environment (1)White Bear deli under new ownership (1)Water Gremlin not happy with pollution control equipment (1)Bear lacrosse athlete, Rodriguez, lands with strong D-1 program (1) Upcoming Events Aug 13 Baby Storytime Tue, Aug 13, 2019 Aug 13 See the BBC film "Climate Change - The Facts" Tue, Aug 13, 2019 Aug 14 Family Storytime: Stillwater Library Wed, Aug 14, 2019 Aug 14 BookHounds Book Club Wed, Aug 14, 2019 Aug 14 Art Cart Wed, Aug 14, 2019 Aug 15 Suds for Solutions Thu, Aug 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.