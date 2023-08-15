White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.