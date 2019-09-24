The city of Lexington held a Fall Festival September 20-22. According to the events section on the Cowboys Saloon website, the community event was organized as a way to bring together local businesses and citizens of all ages, to encourage a spirit of pride, a sense of community and an atmosphere of celebration for all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.